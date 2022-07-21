SHORT TAKES | T. Graham Brown plays the Jettie Baker Center on July 22 in Clintwood, Va.

T. Graham Brown

T. Graham Brown owns a voice closer to that of Ray Charles than Ray Price. When the Georgian blew into Nashville, Music City held on as he made records the likes of which country music did not brand.

Soulful tsunami T. Graham Brown spins to the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia, on Friday, July 22.

“I don’t think people know what to think of me, man,” said Brown by phone Monday from his home near Nashville. “That’s one of the best compliments I get, that I don’t sound like anybody.”

When Brown moved to Nashville, he earned his keep with a song publishing deal and a day job singing demos. Capitol Records’ Nashville division heard and signed him in 1984.

“I had a six-singles deal with Capitol,” Brown said. “The first one they put out on me, ‘Drowning in Memories,’ got into the Top 40.”

Then came 1985 and Brown’s breakthrough, “I Tell it Like it Used to Be.”

If You Go » Who: T. Graham Brown » When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. » Where: Jettie Baker Center, 348 Dickenson Hwy., Clintwood, Va. » Admission: $35-$45 » Info: 276-395-4485 » Web, audio and video: https://tgrahambrown.com

David Peterson

No one sings bluegrass circa 1946 quite like David Peterson. He sings with such power as to entertain people on the front row, down the block, and around the corner.

No amplification is needed for Peterson. Catch the charismatic singer Thursday, July 21 at Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia.

With a guitar in hand, Peterson’s apt to mine decades of gems from the great America songbook. He leans heavily on the trinity of bluegrass pioneers: Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, and Flatt and Scruggs. However, few can touch Peterson’s mastery of country music. He stunningly emotes Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment No. 9” and George Jones’ “Window Up Above” with unabashed clarity and abandon. Frankly, Peterson was born to sing.

If You Go » Who: David Peterson » When: Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. » Where: Blackbird Bakery, 188 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-645-5754 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/David-Peterson-1946-335110907341535/

Dan Deel

Southwest Virginian Dan Deel never lacks for conviction. When he sings Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” you just know she did. When he sings George Jones’ “Choices,” you know he had them.

Connect with Dan Deel on Saturday, July 23. He’ll screech to a halt at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia, to deliver a wide range of originals and covers.

Deel sings country. And he sings rock. Among his originals, look for Deel to resurrect his tribute to George Jones with “There’s a Possum Loose in Heaven,” written and recorded shortly after the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s death. As with Jones, Deel’s a man for whom dreams of neon-twinkling nights of country music stardom never dimmed.

If You Go » Who: Dan Deel » When: Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. » Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-821-3020 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/dandeelmusic/

Music Notes

Brown’s retro-soul stirrer “I Tell It Like It Used To Be” resonated to country audiences to the tune of a Top 10 record. Suddenly, the Music City anomaly was astride newfound stardom.

“It was a whirlwind, man,” Brown said. “All of a sudden, I went from playing the Bluebird Café for a hundred people to opening for Kenny Rogers in front of thousands.”

Hits, including chart-toppers “Hell and High Water” and “Don’t Go to Strangers,” spun Brown’s world like Dorothy’s house in a Kansan tornado. Brown’s yellow brick road was well underway.

“It was a whole other world,” Brown said. “I got to work with my heroes, all of those one-named country singers – Willie, Waylon, Merle, Reba, Kenny, Dolly. It was a golden time.”

Brown’s final Top 10 record, a duet with Tanya Tucker on “Don’t Go Out,” did not spell doom to his career. Instead, it eased him gradually into legacy artist status. Consequently, he tours when he wants, records occasionally, and has appeared at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry more than 400 times.

“I just figured, what goes up comes down,” Brown said. “Now, the pressure is off. But I’m writing my autobiography (tentatively due this fall).”

That includes a new album.

“I’m calling it ‘From Memphis to Muscle Shoals,’” Brown said. “I’ve been down in Muscle Shoals for a year doing soul songs.”

Brown added the album will include a dazzling lineup of guest vocalists. They include Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame, Tanya Tucker and more.

“It’s supposed to be out next month,” Brown said. “Life’s great, man. I do what I want to do.”

Warren Haynes’ Gov’t Mule kicks a quartet of blues-rock tunes in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Slide over to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/govt-mule/dec-6-2021-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Find Gov’t Mule’s four-songs recorded at Paste Studio in New York City last December. Such tunes as Haynes’ slide-sizzling take on “Blues Before Sunrise” and a sweltering “If Heartaches Were Nickels” reverberate with rock according to the blues.