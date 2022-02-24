SHORT TAKES | Student, staff tickets to see Miranda Lambert at ETSU on sale now

Benny Wilson and Quinton Horton

East Tennessee’s Benny Wilson and Quinton Horton date back to the days of Daniel Boone and coonskin caps. Well, almost, anyway.

Deeply infused as long-timers on the local music scene, Wilson and Horton earned resilient followings decades ago. Cemented as a duo during the pandemic, Wilson and Horton sidle up to Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 25.

They’ve a new album in their saddlebags. Recorded last year, “Walking Each Other Home” under the moniker Q&B, the record features a considerable range of rock ’n’ roll. Flavored on occasion with shavings of pop and folk music, their sound embodies noticeable hooks and knee-buckling melodies. Essentially, Q&B rate as veterans who do not sound weary from years in the saddle.

If You Go » Who: Benny Wilson and Quinton Horton » When: Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. » Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-3382 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/QandBsongs

Troublesome Thursdays

One can hear the charismatic character of East Tennessee’s culture and charm in the form of Troublesome Hollow.

They’re led by Tim White and brothers Garry and Donny Ollis. Witness their crisp musicianship and deep-fried humor on Thursday, Feb. 24, as well as Thursday, March 3, and most every Thursday thereafter at The Corner in Bristol, Virginia.

Established in the mid-1970s in Hickory Tree, Tennessee, Troublesome Hollow inked its name into local music lore as a band with a traditional style. White joined a year into the band’s tenure. They recorded some, played a lot and split up in 1996. Re-banded in 2014 as a trio, Troublesome Hollow revived such band standards as “Five Pounds of Possum” alongside newer material, including “Worrisome, Oh Worried Me.”

If You Go » Who: Troublesome Hollow » When: Thursday, Feb. 24, and Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Corner, 501 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-285-2160 » Web, audio and video: www.troublesomehollow.com

Honey Badgers

Neither conventional wisdom nor conventional songs emanate from Southwest Virginia’s Honey Badgers.

Yeah, they’re a bluegrass band, but they’re a bluegrass band with a twist. Fairly new on the local scene, the Honey Badgers pop a top onstage at Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon on Friday, Feb. 25. Anticipate more than just Bill Monroe-styled bluegrass.

Parameters do not exist from which the Honey Badgers pull songs. OK, they may summon a standard from Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. However, rare are the bluegrass bands who sample from such rock titans as Jimi Hendrix. The Honey Badgers do. Furthermore, they’re apt to look into the deep catalogs of Chris Stapleton and rock’s Creedence Clearwater Revival for songs. Such penchants help the Honey Badgers carve out their own way among a crowded field.

If You Go » Who: Honey Badgers » When: Friday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing, 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon » Admission: Free » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/honeybadgersbluegrass/

Music Notes

Miranda Lambert has been freed. More to the point, tickets to see the country music star and opening act The Cadillac Three on Friday, April 29, at ETSU’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City are on sale now.

Sort of. Presented by ETSU’s Student Government Association, tickets are on sale now for ETSU students, faculty and staff. Ticket availability opens to the general public on Thursday, March 10.

“Words cannot describe my excitement about the first-ever SGA concert in the football stadium and with a legend like Miranda Lambert to top it off,” Mason Mosier, SGA President, said in a statement.

ETSU’s SGA owns an impressive history of staging concerts on campus. Past performers range from Old Crow Medicine Show, hip-hop’s T-Pain and pop-rock’s Train. Last year’s spring lineup included country’s Kip Moore.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.etsu.edu/sga/events.php.

Johnson City’s Florencia & the Feeling have exceeded their goal. The adventurous band established a Kickstarter fundraiser less than a month ago to raise funds to record their new album. Their goal was $9,000. With more than a week to go, they have raised more than $10,000.

To contribute to Florencia & the Feeling’s fundraiser — and to snap up such goodies as autographed CDs, go to www.kickstarter.com and search Florencia & the Feeling.

Brooklyn’s Mason Jar Music provides some musical twists in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Venture to https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/masonjarmusic/decoration-day-volume-4. Find seven songs, including one from this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion headliner, Rosanne Cash, with her plaintive rendering of Guy Clark’s “L.A. Freeway.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.