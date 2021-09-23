SHORT TAKES: Several shows cancel, suspend or reschedule due to COVID-19 concerns

T.G. Sheppard
Detroit’s Motown Records, a rhythm and blues record label giant, reached into Nashville and country music with its label Melodyland. In 1974, they signed an unknown Tennessean named William Neal Browder.
Country music knows him as T.G. Sheppard. Nearly 40 years and dozens of chart-topping songs later, Sheppard headlines Covered Bridge Days in downtown Elizabethton at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Local firekeepers including Appalachian Trail Bluegrass and The Dimestore Cowboys play throughout the day.
Sheppard broke through in 1974. On Melodyland Records, his impassioned “Devil in the Bottle” rang country’s No. 1 bell. He followed with another one, the steel guitar-swooping “Tryin’ to Beat the Morning Home.” By the late 1970s and ’80s, Sheppard ascended to Warner Bros. and registered an impressive run with such singles as “Slow Burn.” Simmering lyrics and complementary vocal style established Sheppard as one of the era’s most bankable stars.
Amy Grant
Contemporary Christian legend Amy Grant built her career on talent and hope.
For more than a century, Bristol’s Blue Stocking Club has made Bristol a better place to live on hard work and hope. Therefore, it makes good sense that The Blue Stocking Club presents Amy Grant at Bristol’s beloved Paramount on Sunday, Sept. 26. It will be a fundraiser for the Paramount, a landmark that has long been in need of improvements.
A six-time Grammy winner, Grant sold millions of records from the perspective of Christian-based songs laden with messages of hope. She sings with heart and abundant sunshine. Blockbusters including 1991’s “Baby Baby” broadened Grant to pop stardom while her marriage to Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill opened doors to country. In all, Amy Grant embodies girl-next-door Americana.
Larry Cordle
Kentucky’s Larry Cordle worked as an accountant until his old pal Ricky Skaggs gave him a shot in Nashville. When Skaggs made Cordle’s “Highway 40 Blues” into a country classic, Cordle changed routes.
Nearly four decades later, Cordle returns to Johnson City’s fabled Down Home on Friday, Oct. 1. On the road in support of his latest album, “Where the Trees Know My Name,” Cordle sticks mostly to bluegrass nowadays.
But his country credits remain significant. Cordle penned or co-wrote such songs as “Against the Grain” for Garth Brooks and Diamond Rio’s “Mama Don’t Forget to Pray for Me.” However, it was 2000’s prophetic “Murder on Music Row,” which Alan Jackson and George Strait recorded, that steered Cordle back to bluegrass.
“I chased that country thing, a calling, for a long time,” Cordle said. “I loved it.”
Music Notes
Country rocker Morgan Wallen headlines Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets went on sale to catch the East Tennessee native on Tuesday. Supporting acts for the show include Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and Ernest.
Set to stage in the infield of BMS’ oval track, the show is one of five Country Thunder shows for Wallen, whose latest single is “Sand in My Boots.” Wallen recently earned a CMA Album of the Year nomination for “Dangerous: The Double Album.” For more information, visit www.countrythunder.com or call 866-388-0007.
COVID continues its assault on the music business. On the local front, the governing board of Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville has decided to suspend all performances scheduled for the remainder of September and all of October.
Additionally, the show featuring Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo, who had been slated to appear at NPAC on Monday, Oct. 11, has been canceled. Furthermore, The Kentucky Headhunters were to have appeared at NPAC on Sunday, Sept. 26. Their show has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Commodores, who were to have appeared at NPAC on Saturday, Oct. 16, will now appear on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Meanwhile at the Paramount in Bristol, country singer Trace Adkins, who was to have appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 6, has been delayed until Saturday, Dec. 18.
For those who prefer jazz to country, Blackbird Bakery presents Jazz in the Park. Slated to stage in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra will appear in the park for free at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. A week later at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, TJO Seven will play for free in the park.
Australia’s Dead Beat Daddios channel American pop during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Bebop over to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/deadbeatdaddios/dashboard-elvis to find an album’s worth of music from the Dead Beat Daddios. Titled “Dashboard Elvis,” such pop-country laced tunes as “Map 58” and “Flatline” bespeak a band schooled well in Americana.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.