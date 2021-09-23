SHORT TAKES: Several shows cancel, suspend or reschedule due to COVID-19 concerns

Music Notes

Country rocker Morgan Wallen headlines Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets went on sale to catch the East Tennessee native on Tuesday. Supporting acts for the show include Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and Ernest.

Set to stage in the infield of BMS’ oval track, the show is one of five Country Thunder shows for Wallen, whose latest single is “Sand in My Boots.” Wallen recently earned a CMA Album of the Year nomination for “Dangerous: The Double Album.” For more information, visit www.countrythunder.com or call 866-388-0007.

COVID continues its assault on the music business. On the local front, the governing board of Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville has decided to suspend all performances scheduled for the remainder of September and all of October.