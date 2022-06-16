SHORT TAKES | Scotchie Music Family Reunion brings weekend of music to Erwin

Inaugural Scotchie Music Family Reunion

Ten years on the road and records, Andrew Scotchie devised inclusive means to celebrate.

Presenting the inaugural Scotchie Music Family Reunion. Set to stage on the banks of the Nolichucky River at USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin, two nights of music evolve on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. A campfire jam occurs Sunday, June 19.

Razzmatazz rocker Andrew Scotchie headlines with his band the River Rats. A lightning bolt with a guitar, Scotchie’s accompanied in the lineup by Johnson City’s cultural swaths Florencia and the Feeling and Abingdon’s livewire Logan Fritz. Asheville’s David Earl and Jenny Renee add singer-songwriter flair to and event that includes flashes of electronic fusion courtesy Pixel Vision.

If You Go » What: The Inaugural Scotchie Music Family Reunion » Who: Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, Florencia and the Feeling, Logan Fritz, David Earl, Jenny Renee, and Pixel Vision » When: Friday, June 17-Saturday, June 18 with music at 7 p.m. » Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort, 2 Jones Branch Road, Erwin, Tennessee. » Admission: $15-$20; $45 one-night camping pass, $80 two-night camping pass » Info: 800-872-7238 » Web, audio and video: www.andrewscotchiemusic.com

Zak Saltz Band

Somewhere between Southern and rock, Appalachian and outlaw, bluegrass and blues situate the Zak Saltz Band. Whatever, they’re easy on the ears.

Led by its namesake, the Zak Saltz Band encamps on The Lauderdale Stage at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, June 17. Hats low, sound high, Saltz and company should resonate with those who love Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as Chris Stapleton.

East Tennessee pride worn like Volunteer orange, Saltz emotes with power on his latest EP, “Tired of Waiting.” Fiddle-rich “When You Come Around” finds the bearded balladeer in a plaintive mode and mood. Similarly, “Just Gotta Be Free” witnesses keys and chords spread wide with rich vocal harmonies such to summon deep contemplation.

If You Go » Who: Zak Saltz Band » When: Friday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. » Where: The Lauderdale Stage at The Sessions Hotel, 833 State St., Bristol, Virginia. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-285-5040 » Web, audio and video: https://zaksaltzband.com

Martha Spencer

Just as birds were meant to fly, Martha Spencer was born to sing.

Embrace her enchanting music midflight Saturday, June 18, at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon, Virginia. Spencer and the Wonderland Show Country Band evoke halcyon times and fascinating people long gone by.

There’s a Kitty Wells quality to Martha Spencer. Spencer hails from Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains as opposed to the late Wells’ Nashville. However, Spencer’s vulnerable voice recalls Wells’ trembly vocals, particularly when Spencer performs vintage country. She owns a look that’s part early-era June Carter and Dale Evans, one that matches the vivid hues of her unforgettable music. Altogether, Martha Spencer heralds music in the country key of memorable.

If You Go » Who: Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Show Country Band » When: Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon, Virginia » Admission: $5 » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: www.marthaspencermusic.com

Music Notes

A bevy of local and regional highlights the Sounds of Summer stage each Tuesday and Thursday now through August. Shows stage at the Downtown Center in Bristol, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. Tonight brings genre-straddling Double Tap. Tuesday welcomes bluegrass troupe Cedar Valley.

Of note, Sounds of Summer Tuesdays typically herald bluegrass bands. For instance, look for Hal Boyd and company in Duty Free on June 28. Likewise, Vickie and Tommy Austin’s longtime Appalachian Trail entertain July 5.

Meanwhile, Sounds of Summer Thursdays feature bands from the realms of rock, country and then some. For example, Southwest Virginia rockers Coal Camp alight downtown Bristol on June 30. Furthermore, stage light electrifiers in From the Edge turn up their amps on July 7.

Melt to the music now, next month, and into August. On the backend of the free summer concert series here’s bluegrass from Loose Strings on Tuesday, Aug. 16 followed by country with a ‘90s touch from Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride on Thursday, Aug. 18.

For more information visit www.bristoltn.org/1299/Sounds-of-Summer-Concert-Series or call 423-764-3463.

Toronto indie pop outfit Tallies touches base in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Turn to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/tallies/mar-27-2022-paste-studio-boise-boise-id. Find three tracks, each recorded live at Paste Studio in March. Sinewy tunes including “Eden” and “Midnight” spotlight vocalist Sarah Cogan’s dreamlike voice and the band’s jangly melodies.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.