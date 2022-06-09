SHORT TAKES | Ron Addison and The Tomcats mark new album with 2 local shows

Aaron Vance

May convention take a flying smack upside the wall.

Mississippian Aaron Vance may not look like country music conventionalism, but he’s as country as hay and y’all. Better yet, he sings country with songs of substance. Witness Vance when he leads Thursday Brewhaha at Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon on Thursday, June 9.

Hurry to hear Aaron Vance. “What would Lincoln say if he were here today,” Vance sings on “Five Bucks Says.” In keeping with Charley Pride, as well as Merle Haggard, Vance steers his country-laden jukebox with meaning and marks of distinction. A resident of Nashville since 2014, Vance has made inroads into Music City notoriety that are finally on the verge of materializing.

If You Go » Who: Aaron Vance » When: Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing, 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon » Admission: Free » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio and video: www.aaronvance.us

JP Parsons

JP Parsons grew up in Elizabethton, lives in Bristol and made his name writing songs that he sings with more passion than one man should be capable of doing. He could and probably has moved a mountain.

A diamond in coal country, Parsons navigates the stage at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol on Friday, June 10. Lean in close. Parsons’ lyrics will make the heart beat quickly and the brain work overtime.

Parsons’ raspy vocals elevate his lyrics into realms of unvarnished art. Take his theme song, “Appalachian Travels.” Hewn on the floorboards of folk essence, Parsons’ doleful voice looks back to and misses dearly his home in Tennessee. Terrifically poignant, the song owns a permanent place within the vibrant confines of his oft-beguiling shows.

If You Go » Who: JP Parsons » When: Friday, June 10, at 4 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/JPParsonsMusic

Virginia Folklife’s ‘In Good Keeping in 2022’

Tree roots grow infinitely, as do the roots of musical tradition when curated well.

Enter Virginia Folklife’s Apprenticeship Program. A feature-length documentary, “In Good Keeping in 2022,” which spotlights musicians seasoned and learning from the program’s 2021-2022 class, premieres on Wednesday, June 15. See it for free at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia.

Discussion and live music will follow the film. Musicians from the film slated to appear include fiddlers Eddie Bond and Andrew Small, guitarist K.T. Vandyke, Appalachian string band veteran Emily Spencer and more. Each demonstrates truckloads of aptitude and interest in music performance and tradition as torchbearers. In their skilled hands, Appalachian music, as passed along through mentors and music legends, lives well and lively.

If You Go » What: Film premiere of Virginia Folklife’s “In Good Keeping in 2022” » When: Wednesday, June 15, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and film at 6 p.m. » Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum performance theater, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free (preregister at https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org) » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: https://virginiafolklife.org

Music Notes

Take note, Beach Boys aficionados. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Brian Wilson at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. Wilson, who co-founded the Beach Boys, will be joined by fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and guitarist Blondie Chaplin.

Standard tickets for Wilson, who co-wrote such Beach Boys classic as “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “God Only Knows,” range from $65 to $175. VIP Seating prices from $229, which guarantees a reserved seat in the first six rows, to $279, which includes a reserved seat in the first three rows. The latter offer includes sheet music signed by Wilson. For more information, call 423-439-2787.

Abingdon’s Ron Addison may seem an unlikely blues man. For one, he’s a retired Virginia State Trooper. For another, his past includes time spent as a helicopter pilot in the military.

Yet on his latest album, “Ride On,” Addison rates exceedingly well as a blues man with considerable vocal chops. Recorded in the aftermath of his wife’s death, the 12-track album tantalizes with songs of love and loss.

“It’s a journey,” said Addison on Monday afternoon while seated in Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park. “The last year and a half have been a journey for me. The originals, I wrote after my wife passed away.”

Addison composed seven of the album’s 12 songs. His wife’s inspiration permeates the album, from his beguiling vocals to the album’s refashioned cover songs. For instance, Tony Joe White’s “Rainy Night in Georgia” ventures into contemplative terrain courtesy Addison’s gut-churning voice.

“My wife came up with me to do ‘Rainy Night in Georgia’ in my shows,” Addison said. “So, I did that for her. The last song on the album, ‘Ain’t No Grave,’ was also influenced by my wife. I was closing my shows with that song, so it was a natural to end the album with it.”

In all, Ron Addison sings as if he grew up in a juke joint circa Clarksdale, Mississippi.

To purchase a copy of Ron Addison’s new CD, “Ride On,” visit https://ronaddison.com. See him and his band, The Tomcats, on Saturday, June 18, at the High Knob Music Festival in Norton and on Saturday, July 16, at Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol.

Country music courtesy New West Records kicks this week’s free MP3 downloads to the dancefloor. Mosey over to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/newwestrecords/live-from-austin-tx-country-mixtape. Find 10 songs, each of which were recorded live on Austin City Limits. Gems mined include Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” Steve Earle’s “Hillbilly Highway” and Johnny Cash’s “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.