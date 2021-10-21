Short Takes | Robert Earl Keen’s show at The Cameo rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2022

Castlewood’s 49 Winchester corralled crowds throughout last month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Gibson, an Appalachian Springsteen, pens songs of straightforward truth. As heard on last year’s “III” album, tunes including “Everlasting Lover” and “Long Hard Life” quake under the weight of Gibson’s impassioned vocals. With their evocative country-soul essence attached, 49 Winchester warrants widespread stardom.

If You Go » Who: 49 Winchester » When: Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: $15-$20 » Info: (276) 623-1255 » Web, audio and video: https://49winchester.com

Music Notes

Fans of Robert Earl Keen will have to wait a couple of months for his return to Bristol.

Keen was originally scheduled to appear at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The new date is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Tickets purchased for next month’s event will be honored for the rescheduled appearance by the Texas-based singer-songwriter.