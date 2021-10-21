Short Takes | Robert Earl Keen’s show at The Cameo rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2022

EmiSunshine
Don’t look now, but little EmiSunshine isn’t so little anymore.
The kid that was is now 17 and growing up. Hear EmiSunshine’s transformation on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Down Home in Johnson City.
An ever-evolving talent, EmiSunshine’s deepening skills of navigating songs reflect well in her latest album, “Family Wars.” She tackles such topics as familial dysfunction and mass murder. The East Tennessee native earned national attention years ago through such outlets as Rolling Stone magazine, who named her among “10 new country artists you need to know” when she was but 15. She’s also appeared on NBC’s “Today” and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.
Tab Benoit
Heat emanates from Tab Benoit’s guitar like warmth from a newborn’s smile. His music’s easy to love.
Benoit looks to embrace Bristol and the Paramount when he visits the hallowed venue on Sunday, Oct. 24. Superb tickets remain available to witness one of music’s great unsung talents. Johnson City’s flash, the eminent Lightnin’ Charlie, will open the show.
A native of Louisiana, Benoit initially struck national chords during the early 1990s. Quick comparisons found him in the company of the late Jimi Hendrix and Albert Collins. Nowadays he records for his own label, Whiskey Bayou Records. His sound, no longer reminiscent of others, has taken on its own facets. Cajun spices intact on occasion, Benoit’s mature guitar skills display well on such albums as 2010’s “Medicine.”
49 Winchester
Isaac Gibson leads his band of road warriors, 49 Winchester, back home.
In the midst of fall leaves and cool weather, 49 Winchester helms the latest installment of Thursday in the Vines. Look for the them on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the striking Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon.
Castlewood’s 49 Winchester corralled crowds throughout last month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Gibson, an Appalachian Springsteen, pens songs of straightforward truth. As heard on last year’s “III” album, tunes including “Everlasting Lover” and “Long Hard Life” quake under the weight of Gibson’s impassioned vocals. With their evocative country-soul essence attached, 49 Winchester warrants widespread stardom.
Music Notes
Fans of Robert Earl Keen will have to wait a couple of months for his return to Bristol.
Keen was originally scheduled to appear at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The new date is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Tickets purchased for next month’s event will be honored for the rescheduled appearance by the Texas-based singer-songwriter.
Keen’s developed a love affair with Bristol during the past decade or so. First, he sang and drew a large crowd on the State Street Stage during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2012. Keen returned to Bristol and the Paramount in 2015. On tour with his bluegrass album, “Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions,” Keen performed such standards as “The Road Goes on Forever,” bluegrass style.
Lyle Lovett accompanied Keen at the Paramount three years ago.
“We take turns singing songs and talk in between,” Keen said about a week before his sold-out show with Lovett. “We strive to be entertaining.”
That’s what Keen brings. When he returns to the spotlight in Bristol at The Cameo, he’ll entertain. Storytelling songs permeated in character and personality to match, Keen’s way with audiences rides waves of charm.
Tickets to see and hear Keen, which retail from $57 to $69, remain available — including most of the balcony. Forthcoming shows at The Cameo include country’s Clay Walker on Friday, Oct. 29, and Celtic juggernaut Gaelic Storm a week later on Friday, Nov. 5. For more information visit https://thecameotheater.com or call 276-296-1234.
California-based Jacob Montague offers an exploration of his music during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/jacobmontague/noisetrade-collection. Discover 11 ethereal songs. Tunes including “Little Wings” and “You Were All I Saw” embody Montague’s folk-tronic style, which blends folk with waves of electronica.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.