SHORT TAKES | Richard Young’s Kentucky Headhunters come to Piney Flats

Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Headhunters

Southern stallions untamed, Danny Shirley’s Confederate Railroad and Richard Young’s Kentucky Headhunters provide unbridled entertainment.

Unleash moonshine heat. Then make way for Southern Rock Superstars at East Tennessee Distillery in Piney Flats, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Headhunters co-headline a day filled with Southern rock sizzle as lathered in East Tennessee Distillery spirits.

Confederate Railroad lean more country than Kentucky Headhunters. Railroad’s hits, particularly 1994’s “Daddy Never was the Cadillac Kind,” cross ties between country and southern rock. By contrast, the Headhunters’ “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine,” which they borrowed from bluegrass father Bill Monroe’s deep well of gems, bears a much more profoundly rock grind. Together, they’re southern flames on the fire, country boy conflagrations turned way, way up.

If You Go » Who: Southern Rock Superstars with Confederate Railroad, Kentucky Headhunters, Slick Cadillac, and Aaron Walker » When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. » Where: East Tennessee Distillery, 220 Piney Flats Road, Piney Flats, Tennessee » Admission: $40 » Info: 423-391-0383 » Web, audio and video: http://kentuckyheadhunters.net

Beatles vs. Stones

Generations of rock ’n’ roll fans still argue. Who’s better? The Beatles or The Rolling Stones?

Bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, attempt to answer that question. Or at least they seek to provide examples by which fans can decide.

Chime in Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. See and hear Abbey Road and Satisfaction, then decide for yourself. Who’s better?

Expect to hear Abbey Road cover Beatles tunes “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Yesterday,” and more. Count on Satisfaction to perform “Honky Tonk Women” and yes, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Fair to say that neither band can perfectly mimic either the Beatles or the Stones. After all, there’s but one Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. Nonetheless, Abbey Road and Satisfaction provide live entertainment the likes of which that at least the Beatles cannot.

If You Go » Who: Beatles vs. Stones » When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $32.53-$74 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.beatles-vs-stones.com

Rhythm & Roots Kick-Off Concert

Christmas comes to Bristol each September in the form of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

So, how about a peek? Open a handful of gifts early in the form of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival Kick-Off Concert. It stages on the rooftop of The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 8. Yep, that’s the night before the return of Rhythm & Roots.

The Larry Keel Experience headline. Richmond’s Woody Woodworth & The Piners, who made their Rhythm & Roots debut last year, precede Keel. Jason “Hoss” Hicks reunites Old Line Skiffle Combo, early participants during Rhythm & Roots, to open the night’s festivities. Altogether, the three bands embody Rhythm & Roots’ penchant for wide-open music played with enthusiastic rhythm and roots.

If You Go » What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival Kick-Off Concert » Who: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo » When: Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. » Where: The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia. » Admission: $25 » Info: 276-696-3535 » Web, audio and video: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/

Music Notes

Music abounds in Bristol. As omnipresent as road signs, there’s much to look forward to in the months beyond Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Tickets are on sale now for a pair of newly announced shows at breathtaking Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. First, John Popper leads ’90s rockers Blues Traveler to the captivating venue Wednesday, Oct. 12. Plentiful tickets remain from $74.50 to $88.50.

Heat’s up, summer’s fading but still with us. However, Christmas looms. On that holiday note, tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. to see the return of Wizards of Winter Thursday, Dec. 22 at The Cameo Theater. Tickets retail from $40 to $59 plus taxes and fees. If you wait until the day of the show, there’s a $5 per ticket increase.

Then much farther down the road, former Byrds guitarist Roger McGuinn visits The Cameo on Wednesday, May 10. Tickets range from $42.50 to $52.50. At press time, seats on the second and third rows were still available.

For more information or to buy tickets, call The Cameo at 276-296-1234 or visit them online at https://thecameotheater.com.

Meanwhile at the eye-popping Paramount, outstanding tickets remain to see Nikki Lane. The nuanced country singer, in the midst of her Denim and Diamonds tour, visits the beloved venue Wednesday, Oct. 5. Hurry and if you so desire, seats on the front row remain available. Tickets vary from $32.04 to $67.73.

Three days later, The Magic of Bill Blagg returns to the Paramount Saturday, Oct. 8. Snag a front-row ticket for a shade above $50. Prices begin at $35.70 and culminate at $50.34 to witness one of America’s most widely heralded magicians.

Six days following Bill Blagg, Christopher Cross brings magic of a musical sort to the Paramount on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets start at $52.04 and reach $103. Excellent seat options exist to see Cross, a five-time Grammy winner, whose hits including “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” catapulted him to light pop stardom.

For additional information on Paramount Bristol performances, call 423-274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Country Charley Crockett, who entertained a large crowd during last year’s Rhythm & Roots, stirs a batch of four soul-strewn tunes in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Make way to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/charley-crockett/11. Recorded as a Daytrotter Session in 2016, Crockett leans rhythm & blues with such horns-laced songs as “I Am Not Afraid” and “Out of Bad Luck.”