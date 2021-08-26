SHORT TAKES: Rhythm, Roots & Regrets: 5 acts withdraw from BR&RR over COVID concerns

Virginia West
Virginia West hearkens back to the early days of duos. For instance, their music owes more to The Delmore Brothers of the 1940s than George Jones and Tammy Wynette of the 1970s.
Experience Virginia West on Friday, Aug. 27, at The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar in Bristol, Virginia. A preview of their performance during next month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the rooftop offers intimacy that matches the warmth of the pair’s fetching style.
An Appalachian couple, Toni Doman and KT Vandyke comprise Virginia West. Vandyke’s vintage guitar playing rings exceedingly well amid the duo’s vibrant vocal harmonies. With a flair, they venture into realms of early American folk as well as pre-pedal steel country and swing music.
The PF Flyers
Like an eagle taken flight over the neighborhood, The PF Flyers are rarely spotted.
So classify The PF Flyers’ appearance at Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 28, as an opportunity. A band of veteran musicians, the band typically plays private events, and even those aren’t exactly frequent during these days of COVID.
Based in Piney Flats, The PF Flyers defy simple categorization. When they play The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” they’re a rock band. Likewise Duane Eddy’s “Rebel Rouser.” But they’re just as apt to play Chet Atkins country. Led by guitarist Ron Worrell, who knew Atkins, The PF Flyers easily stand tall among the finest jukebox bands who call the Tri-Cities home.
Bike Night with Benny Wilson
Rev your rides. As summer’s end beckons near, chances to cherish motorcycles and music moments of warmth begin to fade.
Enter Bike Night at Quaker Steak & Lube in downtown Bristol, Virginia. The latest installment of the popular event heralds longtime local favorite Benny Wilson center stage on Thursday, Sept. 2. Billed as a block party, the night spot’s shebang typically draws legions of two-wheeled stallions.
Wilson provides kick aplenty. Biker look intact, Wilson’s decadeslong catalog of original material embraces life’s ups, downs and every-which-away-arounds. Interspersed with rock-to-country covers, Wilson entertains.
Music Notes
With the delta variant attached, King Kong COVID-19 rears its ugly head once again. Music events on the local front, for now, continue, though not fully unaffected.
Take Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Slated to begin its 20th installment on Friday, Sept. 10, and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 12, the venerable festival does not proceed without considerable challenges afoot. Primarily, the pandemic has started to present some hurdles to this year’s fest.
As of Tuesday morning, five acts have withdrawn from the festival. First, Bristol’s JP Parsons announced his exit on Aug. 11.
“This has been an extremely hard decision to make,” Parsons said in a statement posted to his Facebook page, “but I have to do everything I can to keep my family safe.”
Secondly, headliner Jason Isbell released a statement of requirements for everyone attending his concerts. He requires either proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID taken within 72 hours of the event. Rhythm & Roots concluded that, according to Tennessee state law, they could not impose such specific requirements.
Isbell withdrew quickly thereafter.
“I’m just trying to keep people from getting sick at my concerts,” Isbell said on “CBS This Morning.”
Three more acts followed in pulling out of Rhythm & Roots. They are Yola, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse. For context, out of 97 acts announced in the original lineup for this next month’s Rhythm & Roots, the tally currently sits at 92.
“Extremely disappointing, as this was going to be my first time performing there,” said Morgan Wade, who hails from Southwest Virginia. Wade, who recently signed to major record label Arista Records, issued her debut album to widespread acclaim earlier this year.
“I do hope that we can make up for it next year,” Wade said, “and really bring something special to the reunion.”
Tickets, from single-day to three-day wristbands, remain available for purchase to attend Rhythm & Roots. For more information, call 423-573-1927 or visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
Georgian singer Callista Clark helms this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply access www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/callista-clark/jun-23-2021-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga. Find four songs, including “Real to Me,” the title cut from her latest EP. Each dramatic song was recorded in Atlanta at Paste Studio in late June.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at CityDesk@bristolnews.com.