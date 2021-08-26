SHORT TAKES: Rhythm, Roots & Regrets: 5 acts withdraw from BR&RR over COVID concerns

As of Tuesday morning, five acts have withdrawn from the festival. First, Bristol’s JP Parsons announced his exit on Aug. 11.

“This has been an extremely hard decision to make,” Parsons said in a statement posted to his Facebook page, “but I have to do everything I can to keep my family safe.”

Secondly, headliner Jason Isbell released a statement of requirements for everyone attending his concerts. He requires either proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID taken within 72 hours of the event. Rhythm & Roots concluded that, according to Tennessee state law, they could not impose such specific requirements.

Isbell withdrew quickly thereafter.

“I’m just trying to keep people from getting sick at my concerts,” Isbell said on “CBS This Morning.”

Three more acts followed in pulling out of Rhythm & Roots. They are Yola, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse. For context, out of 97 acts announced in the original lineup for this next month’s Rhythm & Roots, the tally currently sits at 92.