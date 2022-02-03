SHORT TAKES | Night Ranger played wide-ranging acoustic show at Cameo

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Dobroist Rob Ickes and guitarist Trey Hensley classify as acoustic impresarios.

Ickes established himself as one of the world’s finest dobro players as a member of bluegrass’s Blue Highway. Hensley, who hails from Jonesborough, earned oohs and aahs aplenty from his childhood days of picking guitar throughout the Tri-Cities.

Together, Ickes and Hensley built a sound that’s neither bluegrass nor quite country. Hear the prodigious pair on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Down Home in Johnson City.

“Organic,” Hensley said of their sound. “Everything we do, there’s no preconceived reasoning behind it. Whatever happens, happens. We improvise a lot. Improvisation is big in our shows.”

If You Go » Who: Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley » When: Friday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $30 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.robandtrey.com

Dan Deel

Well beyond the bright lights and money of Music City’s success stories, there are stars from Southwest Virginia who emerge from the shadows on occasion.

Singer of substantive songs Dan Deel, who does not perform nearly as often as in years past, steps forth on Friday, Feb. 4, at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol, Virginia.

He’s a plainspoken singer. Deel leaves dramatic vocal crescendos and stage histrionics to the purveyors of Nashville’s pop-driven country. For instance, when Deel summons a George Jones song, he applies his own stamp of life. He’s apt to connect with an audience member, look them in the eyes and sing as if they’re the only one to whom he’s communicating. Deel makes a mark that’s lasting.

If You Go » Who: Dan Deel » When: Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. » Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-821-3020 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/dandeelmusic

Rodney Atkins

Southern accents and themes hewn from country life provide the DNA of Rodney Atkins’ music.

Add EDM strokes and occasional hick-hop elements. Thus packed and pouring it out on the road, Atkins drops in on the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 6.

A native of Knoxville, Atkins struck first with 2003’s “Honesty” album. Its follow-up, “If You’re Going Through Hell,” soared to Nos. 1 and 3 on Billboard’s country and pop albums charts. It spawned such chart-topping singles as “Watching You” and “These Are My People,” foundations upon which the “Take a Back Road” singer built a career.

If You Go » Who: Rodney Atkins » When: Sunday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $32-$52 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.rodneyatkins.com

Music Notes

Robert Earl Keen bid farewell to Bristol last week. Onstage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, “The Road Goes On Forever” singer-songwriting Texan played as if saying hello.

For nearly two hours, Keen entertained as if trying to win an audience that he’d long since convinced of his musical prowess. His songs, vignettes into a well-lived and colorful life, captivated as in days gone by. His stories, with which he regaled the sold-out crowd throughout the show, prompted laughter and hollered comments.

That’s Robert Earl Keen, engaging as ever. Backed by a three-man band, Keen rolled through such songs as 2009’s “The Rose Hotel” and 1993’s “Amarillo Highway.” He provided an anecdote attached to James McMurtry’s “Levelland,” projected positivity with his own “Feelin’ Good Again” and, en route to “Ride,” regaled with songs as stories throughout.

Two nights later, rock’s Night Ranger encamped at The Cameo for a rare acoustic show.

“For us,” said Jack Blades, co-founder as well as co-lead singer and bass guitarist of Night Ranger, “this is a blast. We only do about eight to 10 shows a year like this.”

For nearly two hours, Night Ranger dipped liberally and energetically into its considerable bag of hits. Many within the sold-out crowd sang, danced or simply marveled along.

Band originals including Blades, Brad Gillis (lead guitar and vocals) and Kelly Keagy (drums and vocals) were augmented by newer members Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (guitar).

Moments after 8, Night Ranger opened with a yowling, yearning “Four in the Morning.” Shortly before 10, they closed with a declarative “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” In between, such Bic Lighter ballads as a synth-laced “Sentimental Street” jibed well with a pair of unexpected covers, including The Doors’ rock ’n’ rumbling “Roadhouse Blues” and Alice Cooper’s air-guitar-inspiring “I’m Eighteen.”

There’s more. Like when Blades summoned “High Enough,” culled from Damn Yankees, a rock supergroup he was in with Tommy Shaw and Ted Nugent. On a cold Bristol night, Blades then dug Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer.” No, it wasn’t a covers show, but the covers were mighty warm.

Night Ranger saved most of their career-making hits for last. Power ballads “When You Close Your Eyes” and “Sister Christian” bookended ’80s rocker “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.” For the record, Bristol loved Night Ranger, and Night Ranger loved Bristol.

Los Angeles-based gospel singer, Natalie Bergman, leads this week’s edition of free MP3 downloads. Visit https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/natalie-bergman/apr-4-2021-hotel-cafe-los-angeles-ca1. Find three songs, including “Home at Last,” on which Bergman accompanies herself richly on piano.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.