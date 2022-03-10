SHORT TAKES | Nashville’s Fairfield Four headlined Song of the Mountains on Saturday

Rhonda Vincent

If a smile could sing, it would probably sound something like Rhonda Vincent.

With her band, The Rage, Vincent embarks upon ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City on Friday, March 11. Ample tickets remain to witness the reigning queen of bluegrass.

Mandolin in hand, songs of note in heart, Vincent forges paths of distinction. Onstage as on record, her style of bluegrass evokes forward-looking tradition. As heard on such hit albums as last year’s “Music Is What I See,” the Grammy-winning Grand Ole Opry star weaves gospel songs into a quilt of hard-driving secular bluegrass. Occasionally, she sings country, too. Her voice a gift, Vincent projects feel-good vibes from feel-good music.

If You Go » Who: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band » When: Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. » Where: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City » Admission: $15-$25 » Info: 423-439-2787 » Web, audio and video: https://rhondavincent.com

Blue Mountain Saints

Watergate, bell-bottoms and rock ’n’ roll marked much of the 1970s.

That musical era forms the center for Bristol’s Blue Mountain Saints. Check out the four-man easy-rocking band on Saturday, March 12, at State Street Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia. Comprised of such originals as “Other Side of Lonely” and covers including Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” Blue Mountain Saints own an impressive repertoire of more than 150 songs.

“We play music for grown-ups,” said Mark Mervis, co-founding member of Blue Mountain Saints.

If You Go » Who: Blue Mountain Saints » When: Saturday, March 12, at 7 p.m. » Where: State Street Brewing Co., 801 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-644-3380 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/bluemountainsaintsbandpage/

Kentucky Headhunters

Nashville tilted when country boy rockers in the Kentucky Headhunters crashed Music City. That was 1989.

Thirty-three years later, the ever-wild and good-natured Kentucky Headhunters turn up at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 13. Gray streaks their still-long hair, yet there’s nary a creak in their guitar-crunching sound.

Brothers Richard and Fred Young lead the Kentucky Headhunters. Blissfully unabashed, their 1989 LP, “Pickin’ on Nashville,” smashed rules like Marvel’s Incredible Hulk smashes all in his path. Dr. Jekylls in the studio, their Mr. Hyde treatment of Bill Monroe’s “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine” turned bluegrass to rock and established their tone for years to follow. Mad scientists? Nah, they’re just a bunch of rocking country boys from Edmonton, Kentucky.

If You Go » Who: Kentucky Headhunters » When: Sunday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, Tennessee » Admission: $20-$30 » Info: 423-638-1679 » Web, audio and video: http://kentuckyheadhunters.net

Music Notes

Joe Thompson slowly stood up. He clasped hands with his fellow members of Nashville’s Fairfield Four and two others in a circle. The bass singer led a prayer.

So it went upstairs inside the dressing room of the Fairfield Four on Saturday night. Moments later, they slowly descended the stairs to appear onstage during Song of the Mountains at the spectacular Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

“They’ll raise the hair on your arms,” said Tim White, host of Song of the Mountains. “It’ll happen to you, too, tonight.”

Their stage a pulpit, their audience a congregation, the Fairfield Four needed but four microphones to raise their hair. While Russia fired bullets on Ukraine, Fairfield Four projected earth-moving gospel to people in need of relief. Soaring gas prices, war and whatever else that troubles folks was left at the door.

“Hallelujah!” sang the Fairfield Four as they opened their 14-song set. Thompson’s bass, as on “Dig a Little Deeper” and particularly when they revisited “Lonesome Valley” from their appearance in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” rumbled the stage and rumbled the floors.

Thompson provided friendly thunder from among the four astounding cloudbursts. Formed in 1921, the group looked back to their 1947 Bullet Records single “Standing in the Safety Zone” for an early example of their jubilee style. From 2015’s Grammy-winning album, “Still Rockin’ My Soul,” the Fairfield Four delivered impassioned takes on “Highway to Heaven” and “Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around.”

“I turned 87 yesterday,” Thompson said moments after the Fairfield Four’s hourlong performance.

Sweat beaded on his brow. Yet nary a wrinkle upset the preacher-straight crease in his blue Liberty overalls. A black tuxedo jacket topped a cloud white shirt and matching bowtie. All four members of the Fairfield Four dressed alike, like country gentlemen gone to church.

“We love the Lord,” said Bobbye Sherrell, Fairfield Four’s tenor singer.

And it showed.

Brooklyn’s They Might Be Giants deliver a whopper during this week’s free MP3 downloads. No, you can’t eat it, but it’s certainly a treat for the ears. Go to www.theymightbegiants.com. Click Mailing List. Provide an email address. Quickly thereafter, a download of the full album, “Flood: Live in Australia,” will follow.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.