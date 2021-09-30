SHORT TAKES: Merle Monroe brought country-bluegrass vibe to Covered Bridge Days

Music Notes

The air was cool, the music even cooler.

That’s the vibe that reverberated courtesy Merle Monroe last Friday night in Elizabethton. Led by lead singer Tim Raybon and banjoist Daniel Grindstaff, the six-man country and bluegrass hybrid band helmed opening night of the idyllic Covered Bridge Days.

Two weeks after the enormously successful 20th anniversary of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Merle Monroe provided a whirlwind of music. For 90 minutes, they entertained with a 23-song set designed to get the audience on their feet and wear them out.

Hammer down, Merle Monroe opened with an original, “I’m Leaving Town Tonight.” A No. 1 bluegrass song from early this year, the burner established Raybon’s tightrope taut vocals and Grindstaff’s riveting banjo leads for the evening.

A dizzying array of hits followed. They reached into buoyant country catalogs for such timeworn nuggets as Don Williams’ “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” and Merle Haggard’s rarely covered “Kentucky Gambler.”

Some folks sang along. All seemed to marvel at Merle Monroe.