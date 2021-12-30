SHORT TAKES | Look back at 2021 includes Dave Eggar, Weedie Braimah, BR&RR

Dave Eggar, a world-renowned cellist whose credits include recordings with such million-selling acts as Evanescence and Coldplay, frequented local recording studios throughout 2021. He recorded by day and deep into the night at Classic and Audioasis in Bristol. He turned up at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Company near Johnson City.

Time magazine selected “The Hands of Time,” an album by percussionist Weedie Braimah, among its 10 Best Albums of 2021. The album’s Middle Eastern string parts were recorded at Starnes’ recording studio. Orchestra parts were done in Bristol at Classic. Eggar helmed the sessions.

Then there’s the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. After a year off, Rhythm & Roots returned as a downtown lovefest. One could readily feel the city exhale as bands including Castlewood’s 49 Winchester and Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke provided thrills to audiences aching for live music.

Look for additional looks back on the year that was in the coming weeks, but for now, it’s onward and upward to 2022. May the music be with you.

Chicago’s Bloodshot Records assemble an album’s worth of songs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/bshq/bloodshot-records-25th-anniversary. Then discover such roundhouse tracks as Wayne “The Train” Hancock’s “Dirty House Blues” and Robbie Fulks’ duet with Jerry Lee Lewis’ sister, Linda Gail Lewis, on a rollicking “Wild Wild Wild.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.