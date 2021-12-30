SHORT TAKES | Look back at 2021 includes Dave Eggar, Weedie Braimah, BR&RR

Hideaway New Year’s Eve, 2021
Perhaps Dylan Thomas’ poem, “Do not go gentle into that good night,” applies to New Year’s Eve, 2021. It was a rough year, this pandemic year.
Therefore, it’s apropos to drum out the year with rock turned up to molar-crunching levels. Enter Indighost. The Hulk-smash band of rockers headlines New Year’s Eve festivities at The Hideaway in Johnson City on Friday, Dec. 31. Music grinds underway at 10.
Singer Randi Denton and Guitarist Dan Fehr lead Indighost. As heard on their 2019 LP, “Satan’s Texas Vacation,” gentle does not register in their vocabulary. Upon a canvas of fuzztones, Indighost splashes groove-grinding rock that touches on 13th Floor Elevator-like psychedelic rock. Oh, they rage on, “rage, rage against the dying of the light,” per Dylan Thomas.
Blue Ridge Comedy New Year’s Eve
For those who would rather laugh in the new year, there’s the Blue Ridge Comedy Club’s New Year’s Eve show in downtown Bristol, Tennessee. Located at 620 State St., the comedy club’s celebration begins at 9:30 p.m. It follows an earlier performance at the club.
No word as yet as to whom will provide the comedy. Perhaps it’ll be Shawn Carter, who provides lessons in comedy at Blue Ridge Comedy. Whomever, the club promises an array of treats and a champagne toast at midnight, each of which will follow about 90 minutes of stand-up comedy.
Cascade Draft House New Year’s Eve
For those who seek excessive joy, Spence Flagg’s Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, may offer the New Year’s Eve ticket to laugh and love. The show begins at 6 p.m. Stay through midnight for Cascade’s free New Year’s Eve Party.
Eric Cox leads The Steam Engine Band at 6 p.m. Anthony Childress & Friends follow at 8:30 p.m. Joey’s Van cruises on the bandstand at 10:30 p.m., and they’ll rev until the ball drops at midnight.
Music Notes
What a year, 2021.
Despite the looming specter of COVID-19, Bristol’s music scene reignited onstage and on record. Concerts, including country’s Gatlin Brothers and rock’s Collective Soul, drew fans back to such venues as the Paramount Center for the Arts and The Cameo Theater. Tour buses, parked behind the Paramount and in front of The Cameo, became a regular sight.
Albums, recorded in downtown Bristol recording studios including Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio and Matt Smile’s Audioasis, were tracked and released. For instance, Hearts Gone South’s forthcoming album was recorded at Classic. Likewise, a new album from Momma Molasses. Long-timers Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton recorded their new full-length LP at Smile’s Audioasis, which is located on State Street.
Dave Eggar, a world-renowned cellist whose credits include recordings with such million-selling acts as Evanescence and Coldplay, frequented local recording studios throughout 2021. He recorded by day and deep into the night at Classic and Audioasis in Bristol. He turned up at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Company near Johnson City.
Time magazine selected “The Hands of Time,” an album by percussionist Weedie Braimah, among its 10 Best Albums of 2021. The album’s Middle Eastern string parts were recorded at Starnes’ recording studio. Orchestra parts were done in Bristol at Classic. Eggar helmed the sessions.
Then there’s the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. After a year off, Rhythm & Roots returned as a downtown lovefest. One could readily feel the city exhale as bands including Castlewood’s 49 Winchester and Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke provided thrills to audiences aching for live music.
Look for additional looks back on the year that was in the coming weeks, but for now, it’s onward and upward to 2022. May the music be with you.
Chicago’s Bloodshot Records assemble an album’s worth of songs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/bshq/bloodshot-records-25th-anniversary. Then discover such roundhouse tracks as Wayne “The Train” Hancock’s “Dirty House Blues” and Robbie Fulks’ duet with Jerry Lee Lewis’ sister, Linda Gail Lewis, on a rollicking “Wild Wild Wild.”
