SHORT TAKES | Logan Fritz advances during Tennessee Songwriters Qualifying Round

Farm and Fun Time

Vibrant strands of Black gospel male quartet DNA extend from such 1940s and ’50s groups as The Golden Gate Quartet into today.

Take The Legendary Ingramettes. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the longtime female-led barnstormers headline Farm and Fun Time at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Feb. 10. That’s tonight, so hurry. Kentucky’s Local Honeys and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles round out the evening’s lineup of musical variety.

Founded by the late Maggie Ingram, The Legendary Ingramettes are now led by her daughter, Almeta Ingram-Miller. Their latest album, “Take a Look in the Book,” builds upon the group’s penchant for towering vocals by dipping into such Appalachian sources as Ola Belle Reed and the late Bill Withers for material. Tame as tornadoes, The Legendary Ingramettes make incredible music with voices that carry through the decades.

If You Go » What: Farm and Fun Time » Who: The Legendary Ingramettes, The Local Honeys and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. » Admission: $35 » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: https://legendaryingramettes.com

Teni Rane

An old soul lives in the vocals-centric music of Teni Rane.

A native of Chattanooga, Rane visits The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 11. Dramatic of voice, Rane uses spare lyrics to construct pictures of her life. She’s autobiographical and observational, credits that serve to heighten her music to levels of incredible beauty.

“I am a dragonfly, and I’m not afraid to bite,” Rane sings on “Numb.” Culled from her “Heart in Tennessee” EP, it’s a declarative song of freedom. Wings cast to the wind, Rane’s idiosyncratic voice fits well with such contemplative material as “Park Hill.” Peaceful in tone, relaxing in feel, Rane’s music fits well those who seek respites in song.

If You Go » Who: Teni Rane » When: Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/teniranemusic

Momma Molasses

Maple syrup sounds ooze from the Appalachian folk of Momma Molasses. She’s sweet of voice and strong of lyrics.

Drop by Big Stone Gap General Store & Café in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, for a plateful of Momma Molasses music on Saturday, Feb. 12. For those who love music that’s not contrived, she’s undeniably unforgettable.

Onstage and on record, Ella Patrick goes by the name Momma Molasses. A native North Carolinian, she now calls Bristol, Virginia home. Her penchant for traditional tunes, including “In the Pines,” jibes well with her own characteristic originals. Her distinctive manner of singing, affective and quite moving, attaches to and elevates well-chosen songs. Consequently, Momma Molasses belongs well within America’s rich canon of folk singers.

If You Go » Who: Momma Molasses » When: Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. » Where: Big Stone Gap General Store & Café, 215 Wood Ave. East, Big Stone Gap, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: bsggeneralstore@gmail.com » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/mommamolasses

Music Notes

Abingdon’s Logan Fritz numbered among the four winners selected during Saturday’s Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. He advances to a showcase event on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City.

Fritz, though but in his early 20s, has long been a vital presence on the local music scene. A singer, guitarist and songwriter, he’s performed his original music during the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion multiple times. He currently leads his own band, Fritz & Co.

Other winners in the round included Ari Silver of Johnson City, Noah Spencer of Pounding Mill, Virginia, and Audrey Rose from Flintstone, Georgia.

Should Fritz advance during the showcase event in Johnson City, he will proceed to the finale on Sunday, March 20, at the historic Bluebird Café in Nashville.

Tickets will be on sale soon to experience Don Felder at the Paramount on Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a longtime member of the Eagles, Felder and his lead guitar licks can be heard on such songs as “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights” and “Hotel California.”

Felder, a member of the Eagles beginning in 1974, left the world-renowned band in 2001. He has since pursued a critically acclaimed solo career that has included his whirlwind 2008 memoir, “Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001).”

Tickets to see Don Felder in Bristol will retail from $47 to $85. For more information, call the Paramount at 423-274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Austin, Texas, duo The Greyhounds motor through this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/greyhounds/oct-3-2021-paste-studio-atx-austin-tx. Find four songs, including a plaintive “Nobody’s Judging,” which were recorded live last October in Paste Studio by the adventurous duo.

