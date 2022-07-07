SHORT TAKES | Live music abounds; Josh Turner performs at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Oct. 15

Lita Ford

Most of Lita Ford’s 63 years unfurled on record and emblazoned the stage.

The hair metal queen makes her first visit to Bristol on Friday, July 8, at The Cameo Theater. Excellent tickets remain. A rare opportunity to witness one of metal’s few guitar goddesses, Ford’s prowess remains evident even now, in her sixth decade of music.

Ford began with The Runaways during the late 1970s. An all-female group that included Joan Jett, they disbanded in 1979. Ford went solo, stepped back into the national spotlight with 1983’s “Out for Blood,” and soared upon the wings of such hair metal gems as “Kiss Me Deadly.” Her power ballad duet with Ozzy Osbourne on “Close My Eyes Forever” couples with Ford’s razor-wire rock to provide vaults of variation. Above all, she’s a masterful entertainer.

If You Go » Who: Lita Ford » When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $49-$59 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: http://litafordonline.com

Town Mountain

Asheville’s Town Mountain blaze the backroads with an equal parts uptown and downtown style.

Newly signed to Nashville’s New West Records, Town Mountain offers a sip and more at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon on Saturday, July 9. Their new album, “Lines in the Levee” due in October, the six-man genre-straddling band appear on the cusp of ranging far from the mountain.

“What’s a country boy to do,” lead singer wonders in the title track from Town Mountain’s forthcoming LP. Laced with a sweetened fiddle, the banjo-lined song finds the band sampling a bit from bluegrass. Singer Robert Greer and banjoist Jesse Langlais founded Town Mountain about 15 years ago. Evolution in full swing, they swagger along acoustic lines between bluegrass and blues, country and rock with heartland punch.

If You Go » Who: Town Mountain » When: Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore SE St., Abingdon » Admission: $20 » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio and video: www.townmountain.net

Doug Stone

Country music must permeate the water in Newnan, Georgia. January of 1990 welcomed Newnan’s Alan Jackson to country music with “Here in the Real World.” Two months later, Newnan’s Doug Stone debuted with “I’d be Better Off (In a Pine Box).”

Stone is set to appear at Paramount Bristol on Wednesday, July 13, in Bristol, Tennessee, the boot-scuffling balladeer looks to remind fans of his prowess with a country song.

Signed to Epic Records, Stone followed his beguiling “I’d be Better Off (In a Pine Box)” with a string of country-soaked hits. He broke ballads (“In a Different Light”), honky-tonkers (“A Jukebox with a Country Song”), and lovelorn tales of loss (“Warning Labels”) enroute to stardom. Twenty years ago, health issues impeded Stone’s momentum. Long since recovered, Stone walks tall with a mighty country touch.

If You Go » Who: Doug Stone » When: Wednesday, July 13 at 7 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $28-$52 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.dougstone.com

Music Notes

Live music abounds. Tourists come, love, and leave Bristol with memories well intact. With each passing moment, we seem to be settling back into a semblance of normalcy in the Tri-Cities.

To that point, Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville recently issued its lineup from the venue’s 2022-23 season. From rock to country, rhythm and blues to bluegrass, its variation bespeaks a venue at least on the cusp of returning to the swing of things.

NPAC’s new season officially begins with 1990s country star Neal McCoy (“Wink,” “No Doubt About It,” etc.) on Sunday, Aug. 21. Air Supply (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” etc.), middle-of-the-road pop stalwarts from the 1980s, step to the stage on Sunday, Aug. 28. Thursday, Sept. 8, brings Americana’s Anderson East followed by “The Voice” winners Girl Named Tom on Saturday, Sept. 17. One night later, contemporary blues guitarist Robert Cray leads The Robert Cray Band (“Smoking Gun”) on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Early fall heralds 1970s arena rockers Kansas (“Dust in the Wind,” “Carry on Wayward Son,” etc.) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Acoustic guitar wiz Tommy Emmanuel finger-picks on Saturday, Oct. 8. Country baritone Josh Turner (“Long Black Train”) encamps at Niswonger on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Subsequent highlights range from The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas show on Friday, Dec. 2, to Masters of Soul on Saturday, April 22. Country-leaning Aaron Tippin with Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw visit NPAC as part of the Roots & Boots Acoustic Tour on Friday, Feb. 17. Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart punctuates the season on Saturday, May 13.

There’s more to find within the long and winding new season at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Check it out and purchase tickets at www.npacgreeneville.com or by calling 423-638-1679.

Zenith-voiced Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats helm four free slabs of sizzle in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/nathaniel-rateliff-and-the-night-sweats/oct-31-2015-codfish-hollow-barn-maquoketa-ia. Recorded live on Halloween in 2015, such songs as a clanging “Howling at Nothing” and “I Need Never Get Old” perfectly showcase Rateliff’s raggedly glorious voice.