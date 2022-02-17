SHORT TAKES | Kevin Cronin drives REO Speedwagon to Freedom Hall on Feb. 21

Triple Shot Country

With Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn at the wheel, country music shifted gears during the late 1980s and ’90s. Rock guitars were in, while twang was kicked out the door. Sound turned up, dancing hot, drama on overload.

A trio of local bands steeped in modern country styles comprise Triple Shot Country. Led by Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride, boot scootin’ commences at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 18. East Tennessee’s Dugger Band and The Aaron Walker Band round out the evening’s triple shot.

Puckett’s 8 Second Ride freight trains to country circa 1990s. Brothers Jordan and Seth Dugger meld contemporary country with dance floor pop. Aaron Walker’s band leans toward country’s wilder side a la Hank Williams Jr. and into arena rock realms in the neighborhood of Nickelback.

If You Go » What: Triple Shot Country » Who: Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride, The Dugger Band, The Aaron Walker Band and Stomping A’s Dancers » When: Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $14 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/8SRband/

Paramount Chamber Players

German Johannes Brahms and country birthplace Bristol may seem as odd a pairing as Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

Bluntly, classical and country music rarely pair. But in the form of The Paramount Chamber Players — and Bristol history — the juxtaposition works. Witness The Paramount Chamber Players’ presentation of Soulful with Brahms at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 19.

Founded by Bristol’s Craig Combs, the chamber players build upon Bristol’s music history. See, the longtime Bristol Music Club for years presented such famed classical musicians as pianist Vladimir Horowitz, who appeared in Bristol in 1931, four years after the Bristol Sessions. So, Brahms works here. Two of his triumphs, including “Four Serious Songs,” Op. 121, will stage at the Paramount. In so doing, yet another in Bristol’s enriched and varied music history turns.

If You Go » Who & What: The Paramount Chamber Players present Soulful with Brahms » When: Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $12-$15 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.craigcombs.com/paramount_players

REO Speedwagon

America’s arena rock warriors include Champaign, Illinois’ REO Speedwagon. Founded in 1967, a full decade passed before they popped a cork on rock stardom.

Led by lead singer Kevin Cronin, who joined in 1972, REO Speedwagon returns to the Tri-Cities Monday, Feb. 21, at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. The band’s history at Freedom Hall goes back to 1974. Among the “Ridin’ the Storm Out” band’s many appearances at the venue, they opened for Bob Seger in 1976.

REO Speedwagon constructed today’s show on nearly 50 years of hits. They straddled album rock and top 40 radio with aplomb. For instance, 1985’s power pop “Can’t Fight This Feeling” hit the top spot during pop radio’s Madonna heyday. On the flip side, 1974’s guitar-driven “Ridin’ the Storm Out” introduced REO to album rock radio. Stalwarts of rock’s air guitar and Bic Lighter era, REO Speedwagon maintains their unabashed appeal as showmen extraordinaire.

If You Go » Who: REO Speedwagon » When: Monday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City » Admission: $55.49-$149.66 » Info: 423-461-4855 » Web, audio and video: http://reospeedwagon.com

Music Notes

Classic rock fans know the song when they hear the opening line “Jeremiah was a bullfrog.” Written by Hoyt Axton, Three Dog Night turned “Joy to the World” into a No. 1 smash in 1971.

Formed in Los Angeles by singers Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells, Three Dog Night became one of pop-rock’s bestselling bands of all time. Hits including 1969’s contemplative “One” and 1972’s call for racial harmony with “Black & White” made them one of the era’s most bankable bands.

Nowadays, Hutton stands alone among Three Dog Night’s original trio. Negron exited more than 30 years ago. Wells died in 2015.

But Three Dog Night perseveres. With its sound intact and with more hits than Mike Tyson’s fists, Three Dog Night visits Bristol’s Cameo Theater Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m.

Excellent tickets from $80 to $91 are on sale now to see Three Dog Night in Bristol. For more information call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com. To learn more about Three Dog Night, check them out at www.threedognight.com.

Set sail with Shovels and Rope during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/shovelsandrope/swimmin-time-primer. Find six songs within “Swimmin’ Time Primer,” a sampling from their 2014 LP “Swimmin’ Time.” Better still, their rare collaboration with J Roddy Walston, “Boys Can Never Tell,” shows up in full acoustic reverie fashion.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.