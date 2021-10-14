SHORT TAKES: Josh Turner rides the long black train to Bristol’s Paramount on Oct. 15

State Street teemed with music and people on Saturday night. On the sidewalks and in the glow of streetlights and headlights flowed people going to and coming from venues that tilted as if they were jukeboxes filled with live music.

Country music twanged from one end of State Street, rock music the other. While country’s Diamond Rio played to a near-capacity crowd at the Paramount on the Tennessee side of State, ’90s rockers Collective Soul fed their Cameo crowd with such gems as 1995’s “Gel” on the Virginia side.

In the middle at Quaker Steak & Lube, the Hickory Tree Band attracted attention from the Collective Soul crew and a bevy of bystanders. Fairly loud group they were. Pretty good, too.

Handfuls of people paused for pictures taken in the middle of State Street. A few craned their necks to spy the marquees of the Cameo and Paramount, marvels each. Fellows and women, more than a few dressed for summer than the early fall night, yammered on about this and about that, a handful while seated outside the Stateline Bar & Grille.