SHORT TAKES | Jim Lauderdale set to return to BR&RR on Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m.

Marshall Tucker Band

Doug Gray saddled up to celebrate 50 years of the Marshall Tucker Band this year.

Gray gallops aboard the Marshall Tucker Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia Saturday, Aug. 6. With more hits to sing than John Wayne had horses to ride, lead singer Gray stands as one of the few Southern rock stalwarts remaining from its 1970s heyday.

The Marshall Tucker Band began in 1972 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Named after a blind piano tuner, they forged a genre-straddling brand from the get-go. With such hits as “Searchin’ For A Rainbow” and “Heard It In A Love Song,” Tucker tinged their rock with bits of country. Late lead guitarist Toy Caldwell laced signature songs including “Can’t You See” with a guitar-driven backbone that remains taut and tuneful.

If You Go » Who: Marshall Tucker Band » When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: $69-$75 » Info: 276-296-1234 » Web, audio and video: www.marshalltucker.com

Song of the Mountains

Appalachia meets Australia under the expansive reach of Song of the Mountains.

Sprouted from bluegrass beginnings, Appalachian Road Show returns to Song of the Mountains Saturday, Aug. 6. Set to stage at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, the music visionaries helm a lineup that includes Australia’s Andrew Farriss.

Farriss co-founded world-renowned rockers INXS. As the band’s chief songwriter, Farriss co-wrote such INXS classics as “Need You Tonight” and “Devil Inside.” Signed to Broken Bow Records, Farriss has gone country. While Appalachian Road Show journeyed from bluegrass, Farriss bridged the world from Australian rock to American country music. That Song of the Mountains features both bespeaks a show whose boundaries stretch quite far and wide.

If You Go » What: Song of the Mountains » Who: Appalachian Road Show, Special Consensus, Andrew Farriss, and Adam Bolt » When: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. » Where: Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion » Admission: $30-$35 » Info: 276-783-6092 » Web, audio and video: www.songofthemountains.org

Scott Stapp

Post-grunge rockers Creed pressed pause in 2012. After nearly two decades, the million-selling band of Tallahassee rockers parked their bus.

Meanwhile, Creed’s Scott Stapp still motors down the highway. Stapp’s route leads to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Aug. 5. Creed’s lead singer can draw upon three solo albums and four platinum-selling Creed albums for material.

Stapp’s originals often bear deep lines of introspection. An avowed Christian as well as a person with multiple bouts of personal issues in the past, Stapp refers to them in 2013’s “Slow Suicide.” An emotional powerhouse, Stapp sings of his tangles with substance abuse and his own suicide attempt. From his time with Creed to his sojourns alone, Stapp evokes a rocker whose thoughts run deep and whose voice soars high.

If You Go » Who: Scott Stapp » When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $48.54-$109 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.scottstapp.com

Music Notes

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at noon for Lindsey Buckingham at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Look for the show, set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., to sell out quickly. Tickets, priced from $86.99 to $149, may seem pricey. But consider that neither Buckingham nor Fleetwood Mac has ever performed in Bristol.

Recall Buckingham made his name largely from his decades-long association with Fleetwood Mac. He joined the band in 1975. He’s on Fleetwood Mac’s mammoth-selling LP, “Rumours.” Released in 1977, sales now total more than 20 million copies. Buckingham sings lead on one of the album’s major hits, “Go Your Own Way.”

For more information on Lindsey Buckingham tickets at the Paramount, visit https://paramountbristol.org or call the box office at 423-274-8920.

A month and change away, the 21st installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion looms wonderfully near. As we sweat down the summer stretch, Rhythm & Roots not only signals the coming of fall’s cooling relief, the festival brings three days and nights of music coolness.

Consider Jim Lauderdale. Long recognized as the Americana king, the prolific songwriter and recording artist embraces a considerable relationship with Bristol and Rhythm & Roots.

Set to appear during Rhythm & Roots on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m. on the Piedmont Stage, Lauderdale epitomizes rhythm and roots. His bountifully musical past includes bluegrass albums with the late Ralph Stanley. He’s written hits for country legends George Strait and George Jones. He’s also written extensively with the Grateful Dead’s lyricist, the late Robert Hunter. Furthermore, Lauderdale’s recorded rock with Donna the Buffalo.

There’s more. Among Lauderdale’s duets, he appears on Tanya Tucker’s 2009 album “My Turn.” They duet on Buck Owens’ “Love’s Gonna Live Here.” Tucker, who co-headlines Rhythm & Roots, will appear on Friday, Sept. 9 on the State Street Stage at 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival or call 423-573-1927.

Richmond, Virginia’s, Carbon Leaf whip a large batch of songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/carbonleaf/the-noisetrade-sampler. Find 18 whoppers compiled as “Carbon Leaf: The NoiseTrade Sampler.” Indie rock at its finest, latch upon such day-makers as “The Boxer” and “November,” each of which display well the veteran band’s kinetic energy and taut song craftsmanship.