SHORT TAKES | Former Folk Soul Revival lead singer Daniel Davis plays Cascade Draft House Aug. 3

Jesse Kramer

Jesse Kramer, the Indianapolis-born, soul-stirring rocker takes to The Rooftop at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, July 29. Perhaps you remember him from season 15 of NBC television’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Kramer grooves on grit. A dirt-under-the-fingernails rocker, Kramer’s greasy grooving style incorporates rock’s swagger and soul’s ever-beating heart. As heard on a slow-burning “Breakthrough,” he’s an emotive interpreter with unsettling manners with which to move people. Jesse Kramer hammers along the same glorious pot-holed highways that gave us Mike Farris and The Black Crowes.

If You Go » Who: Jesse Kramer » When: Friday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. » Where: The Rooftop at the Sessions Hotel, 833 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-285-5040 » Web, audio and video: https://toomuchsoulfornashville.com

Bristol Sunshine Festival

The green flag’s ready for the first Bristol Sunshine Festival. Set to stage at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, July 30, the daylong event promises Americana by the gobs.

The Bristol Sunshine Festival will encompass a car show, hot music, and cold beer. The venue’s namesake, former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip will be on hand as a grand marshal. Music by Elizabethton’s Julie Williams, Bluff City’s Alli Epperson, and Bristol’s Keller & the Kinfolk amplify an event planned to rev on good times, good cheer, and fine memories made.

If You Go » What: Bristol Sunshine Festival » Who: Julie Williams, Keller & the Kinfolk, and Alli Epperson » When: Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. » Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-821-3020 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/MWBCo.Bristol/

Daniel Davis

Folk Soul Revival announced its breakup last year. Easily one of the region’s most popular bands during the past nearly two decades, Folk Soul’s demise opened another door.

Lead singer Daniel Davis presses on. The former Folk Soul front man helms the spotlight at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, Wednesday, Aug. 3. Best to arrive early, as it will be packed.

Davis’ earnest vocals helped to catapult Folk Soul to sing-along status. Paired with memorable lyrics and knee-buckling, hooks-laden melodies and choruses, such songs as “China Town” and “Sweet VA” have long been local classics. Though he’s on his own now, Davis hasn’t entirely ditched the songs for which he’s known. New and familiar songs like, Davis’ penchant for melody and markedly fine song craftsmanship remain well intact.

If You Go » Who: Daniel Davis » When: Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/folksoulrevival/

Music Notes

Weekends generally begin in Bristol on Thursday. Folks clock out, clean up, and head downtown for whirlwinds of activities and sound.

So it went last weekend in the birthplace of country music. Take Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time show at Paramount Bristol last Thursday. Host band Bill and the Belles opened. Like a needed breeze of cool on a too-hot day, the Johnson City quartet rendered such songs as Roger Miller’s oozing optimism “Walking in the Sunshine” with new twists of lemonade cool.

Lauren Morrow, formerly of Georgia’s Whiskey Gentry, provided generous glimpses into music past and new music to come. She delivered such songs as “Do Better” with aplomb. Received well from the sold-out Paramount audience, Morrow’s buoyant style fit well during an evening of uplifting fun.

Roni Stoneman followed. A daughter of Ernest “Pop” and Hattie Stoneman, each of whom recorded during the 1927 Bristol Sessions, Roni Stoneman provided a direct connection to the event that Johnny Cash described as “the single most important event in the history of country music.”

Stoneman, who made a name for herself during the 1970s and ’80s via syndicated television’s “Hee-Haw,” clutched her banjo. She regaled the crowd with songs of substance, jokes aplenty, and a peek into country music history.

Headliner Rhonda Vincent, accompanied by her band, The Rage, thrilled the Paramount throng. Always upbeat and bounding with energy, Vincent opened with Bobby Osborne’s blazing “Bluegrass Express.” She maintained an enormous level of showmanship throughout her gripping performance.

Mandolin in hand, she grinned for and chit-chatted with the audience between such songs as Porter Wagoner’s “What Ain’t To Be, Just Might Happen.” Perhaps best of all, she referenced the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions with her take on Jimmie Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel #8 (Mule Skinner Blues).” Originally recorded by Rodgers on July 11, 1930, the song has been interpreted by dozens of artists including bluegrass father Bill Monroe. Dolly Parton’s revved-up rendition was a Top 10 country record in 1970.

Parton’s version was the one from which Vincent based her take on the Rodgers classic. Vincent, who also recorded the song early in her career, demonstrated that old songs are never really old. Revitalized in Vincent’s skilled voice, the song provided added bolts of lightning to an evening of thunderous appeal.

Nashville’s New Respects turn up with a trio of tunes in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-new-respects/may-22-2021-paste-studio-nvl-nashville-tn. Past performers at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, The New Respects’ sinewy soulsters including “What You Really Want” and “No Drama” resonate as warm and inviting.