SHORT TAKES | Drew Holcomb turned on the heat Saturday at Cumberland Square Park

Holcomb responded with a poignant take on “What Would I Do Without You,” a song written about his wife, musician Ellie Holcomb.

“How are y’all braving the cold out there?” Holcomb said early on.

A fan responded: “Turn the heat on!”

Holcomb did exactly that through his songs. Odes to home (“Tennessee”) and heart (“Family”) punctuated his mostly original set of songs. One exception was his loving cover of John Prine’s life-embracing “Spanish Pipedream.”

As the clock ticked near evening’s end, folks huddled in the park hadn’t seemed to move from their places near the stage. But Holcomb moved them. Fans young to old, including Bristol’s Ron Addison, clung to Holcomb’s words as if they were heaters. And they were. Salve to souls who’ve lived a little, Holcomb sings the words that people think and people feel.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.