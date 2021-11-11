Short Takes | Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors return to Bristol on Saturday

Music Notes

Drew Holcomb’s return to Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cumberland Square Park represents his gradual return to touring in the aftermath of last year’s pandemic shut down. He has a more extensive tour booked that begins in February. For now, he said he’s picking and choosing shows, as with the one in Bristol.

“Fifteen years on the road, you begin to lose perspective in why you love what you do and do what you do,” Holcomb said. “Being off the road, it gave me perspective. Falling in love with music again was a big part of the pandemic for me. In a lot of ways, it gave me a sense of gratification. I didn’t know what I had until I lost it.”

That doesn’t mean Holcomb stayed dormant during the pandemic. For one, he and musician-wife Ellie have three children to keep them busy. For another, they devised a streaming series called “Kitchen Covers.” The episodes highlighted the pair’s favorite songs from other artists, which they covered. That led to three extraordinary and exceedingly limited volumes of vinyl LPs.