Short Takes | Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors return to Bristol on Saturday

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
Neither rock nor country music really defines the style generated by Memphis’ Drew Holcomb.
Listen up when Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors return to Bristol. They headline Frontier Health Foundation’s “euNoia: A Well Mind Concert” on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Cumberland Square Park. Clintwood wunderkinds 49 Winchester open the benefit at 6 p.m.
“Slowing down allowed us to say yes to events like this one in Bristol,” said Drew Holcomb, by phone from his home in Nashville. “We’re able to do some interesting stuff.”
Read more from Holcomb in Music Notes below.
Ron Short and the Possum Playboys
Cole Porter’s “Don’t Fence Me In” applies to Ron Short’s approach to music.
“When you limit yourself,” said Short in 2018, “you put a boundary around yourself.”
Fences shucked aside, Short and his Possum Playboys band return to Johnson City’s Down Home on Friday, Nov. 12. Abingdon’s lauded Adam Bolt opens the show.
Blends of Appalachia in particular and Americana in general fuel Short’s creativity. Based in Southwest Virginia, his music doesn’t stay there. He’s as apt to play rock guitar, switch to jazz, shift to Cajun sounds, employ sprigs of Zydeco and double back with nods to American blues. “If I don’t challenge the boundaries,” he said, “then I won’t be challenging myself.”
The Robert Cray Band
He’s played alongside rock guitar god Eric Clapton. He’s won five Grammy awards, and after a lifetime of playing the blues, Robert Cray belongs among America’s pantheon of blues legends.
Cray revisits the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Nov. 16. After several pandemic-fueled postponements, the Blues Hall of Fame member finally brings his Fender Stratocaster prowess back to town.
Cray crossed over into America’s mainstream with his 1986 album “Strong Persuader.” Its single, “Smoking Gun,” opened wide avenues into realms of pop and rock music. Opportunities followed. Keith Richards invited Cray to join the band that backed Chuck Berry in the 1987 film, “Chuck Berry: Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll.” He recorded and toured with Eric Clapton. But at heart, as witnessed by his more than 20 albums, Cray remains an unapologetic bluesman.
Music Notes
Drew Holcomb’s return to Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cumberland Square Park represents his gradual return to touring in the aftermath of last year’s pandemic shut down. He has a more extensive tour booked that begins in February. For now, he said he’s picking and choosing shows, as with the one in Bristol.
“Fifteen years on the road, you begin to lose perspective in why you love what you do and do what you do,” Holcomb said. “Being off the road, it gave me perspective. Falling in love with music again was a big part of the pandemic for me. In a lot of ways, it gave me a sense of gratification. I didn’t know what I had until I lost it.”
That doesn’t mean Holcomb stayed dormant during the pandemic. For one, he and musician-wife Ellie have three children to keep them busy. For another, they devised a streaming series called “Kitchen Covers.” The episodes highlighted the pair’s favorite songs from other artists, which they covered. That led to three extraordinary and exceedingly limited volumes of vinyl LPs.
“Sometimes we had as many as 100,000 people watching,” Holcomb said. “We did 61 (episodes). A year and a half of touring, our bread and butter, disappeared. We were hustling. We sold old merchandise, handwritten lyrics.”
Holcomb, whose music embodies elements of rock and folk and general Americana, said he tends to write from personal experience. His family influences much of what he writes. Consequently, he penned a pandemic song in the brand-new “I Need to Go Somewhere.”
“That song, I wrote right after I got quarantined when I got COVID,” Holcomb said. “I didn’t know what I was going to write about. I went to my producer’s house. There were these brochures of RVs. I said, ‘I need to go somewhere.’ He said, ‘That’s our song.’”
On his latest single, as well as from such albums as 2019’s “Dragons,” Holcomb’s melodic terrain belongs somewhere in the realm of contemporary folk. Had Carole King and James Taylor married, moved to Memphis and had a son together, he might well have sounded like Drew Holcomb.
“I like that!” he said.
He also likes Bristol. Though he’s not a country musician, he said the heritage embedded in Bristol appeals to him.
“I’m excited to be in Bristol,” Holcomb said. “We’re aware of the music history there.”
Wyoming’s Skylar Kaylyn delivers a one-two punch in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/skylarkaylyn/in-my-head. Find a pair of pop-infused contemporary gospel tunes, “Sanctuary” and “Faith on Snowy Days,” both of which showcase Kaylyn’s mesmerizing melodies and enveloping voice.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.