SHORT TAKES | Cruz Contreras performs at The Bristol Hotel tonight at 7 p.m.

Black Stone Cherry

Kentucky’s Black Stone Cherry sound like Led Zeppelin’s Southern American cousins.

Thunderously loud, Black Stone Cherry will revisit Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, May 7. On the road with seven albums, including 2020’s “The Human Condition” and 2016’s “Kentucky,” under their belts, the Southern-drawling dynamos prepare to release a new one, “Live from The Royal Albert Hall … Y’all.”

Black Stone Cherry’s growing list of fan favorites reflects a band full of rock ’n’ roll fervor. Titles including “White Trash Millionaire” and “Hell and High Water” helped establish them as monsters of rock with a throwback style.

“We got to be ourselves,” said John Fred Young, Black Stone Cherry’s drummer. “We just want to make genuine music.”

If You Go » Who: Black Stone Cherry » When: Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. » Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $23.50 » Info: 423-928-2295 » Web, audio and video: www.blackstonecherry.com

Billy Crawford Band

Quite wondrous that folks aren’t walking around town with just a skull atop their shoulders after witnessing Bristol’s Billy Crawford Band. It’s face-melting.

Plugged in and sizzling, Billy Crawford is a master of blues-drenched rock ’n’ roll. Hear for yourself on Saturday, May 7, at Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. The show heralds Crawford’s scintillating new album, “The Shape I’m In.”

Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol, Crawford’s latest album provides vivid examples of his guitar prowess. At times he sounds like another brother that the late Stevie Ray Vaughan didn’t know he had. Tunes including Lonnie Mack’s “Stop” coincide well alongside Crawford’s slithering “Sidewinder” and Earl Hooker’s “Blues in D Natural.”

If You Go » Who: Billy Crawford Band » When: Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. » Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-3382 » Web, audio and video: https://thebillycrawfordband.com

Dillon Carmichael

Kentucky’s Dillon Carmichael sings like a tractor-trailer bulldozes along America’s highways.

A gear-jamming nephew of Eddie Montgomery and John Michael Montgomery, Carmichael blends country themes with Southern rock tones. Listen in when Carmichael appears at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, May 6.

Booked to appear during September’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Carmichael bears a populist style that could bridge him to superstardom. Country-rock anthems including “Big Truck” and “Hot Beer” sound like fastball sing-alongs-to-be. But then, like a Nolan Ryan curve, Carmichael’s “Son Of A” suggests there’s more than simple flashes of fun in his big ole music-making heart.

If You Go » Who: Dillon Carmichael » When: Friday, May 6, at 9 p.m. » Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $12 » Info: 423-844-0400 » Web, audio and video: www.dilloncarmichael.com

Music Notes

Spring’s here and summer’s near when outdoor stages open wide for live music. For instance, The Bristol Hotel’s Lumac Rooftop Bar provides ample opportunity to experience local, regional and occasionally nationally known recording artists in a warm and convivial environment.

Check out former Black Lillies leader Cruz Contreras at The Bristol Hotel tonight at 7 p.m. Logan Fritz follows on Tuesday, May 10. A week later, Bristol’s Momma Molasses returns to the Rooftop with her evocative brand of Appalachian folk. Tuesday, May 24, brings Abingdon’s old-time country musician KT Vandyke, followed by Bristol’s multi-instrumentalist rocker TJ Darnell on Tuesday, May 31.

As usual, there’s no charge of admission to attend most live music shows atop The Bristol Hotel. Likewise, as there is a limit to how many people can attend the small space, arrive early when possible. For more information, call The Bristol Hotel at 276-696-3535.

A short drive to Jonesborough for Music on the Square signals a return to post-pandemic normalcy. They open their season on Friday, May 6, with Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes. Cruz Contreras hopscotches to Music on the Square one week later, followed by Abingdon’s Logan Fritz & Co. on Friday, May 20.

The series, which begins each Friday night at 7 p.m., extends through the end of September. Highlights include Grammy winner Dom Flemons on June 3, Bill and the Belles on July 8 and world-class cellist Dave Eggar on Aug. 5.

For more information on the free Music on the Square series, visit http://jonesborough.com, or call 423-753-1010.

Remember The Rembrandts? They created “I’ll Be There for You,” the theme for television’s “Friends.” Receive their live take on the song among this week’s free MP3 downloads. Zoom in on www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-rembrandts/sep-20-2019-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Find a three-song set by The Rembrandts recorded live at Paste Studio.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.