SHORT TAKES | Country star Trace Adkins plays the Paramount on Saturday

Don Eanes is not Joe Average.

You see, Eanes earns his way playing keyboards. He’s a musician, one who built his chops in the local scene, stepped into regional success and kept striving until he made way to the national stage as a touring and recording musician.

“I’ve been touring in some capacity — a bus, van, driving myself, since I was 14,” said Eanes, 48. “The only state I’ve not been to is Alaska.”

Most prominently, Eanes toured as Zach Williams’ keyboardist for several years. Furthermore, he’s a past member of Unspoken, a contemporary Christian band whose hits include such singles as “The Cure” in 2017 and “Reason” in 2019.

“Locally, I’ve worked with Ed Snodderly and The Brother Boys, Bill and the Belles, 49 Winchester,” Eanes, a native of Bristol, Virginia, said.

The soft-spoken Eanes played on the latest albums by Bill and the Belles and 49 Winchester. Additionally, he can be heard prominently on 49 Winchester’s forthcoming new album.