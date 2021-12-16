SHORT TAKES | Country star Trace Adkins plays the Paramount on Saturday

Trace Adkins
Mountain tall and baritone blessed, Trace Adkins seems natural in the realm of country music.
The “Every Light in the House” singer visits Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 18. A handful of tickets remained at press time to witness Adkins when he stands tall on the hallowed stage of the Paramount Center for the Arts.
Adkins, a native Louisianan, struck country gold with his 1996 debut album, “Dreamin’ Out Loud.” Tall in stature, long in hair, the deep-voiced singer immediately made indelible impressions. A string of country-rock novelty tunes, including 2005’s “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” widened his appeal. He added acting to his resumé with film and TV role, including his latest, FOX Television’s “Monarch,” in which he co-stars with legendary actress Susan Sarandon.
Tuatha Dea
Celtic tribal Appalachian Gypsy rockers Tuatha Dea sound like no other.
As to their name, it’s pronounced TOO-AH-THA DAY.
Be part of Tuatha Dea’s CD release party on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon. Two years in the making, their “Irish Eyes” CD will be available for purchase at the show. And yes, friends and neighbors, people still buy CDs.
Based in Gatlinburg, Danny Mullikin leads family band Tuatha Dea. Established more than a decade ago, they’re a large band with a large sound.
“We love traditional stuff,” said Mullikin, “but that’s not how we roll.”
Natalie Grace
Music, like leaves on a springtime tree, grows in abundance throughout the Tri-Cities.
Take Natalie Grace. Sprouting with every seeming week and performance that passes by, Grace returns to Spence Flagg’s cozy Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. With a voice like hers, it’s Merry Christmas, indeed.
Hear Grace sing. Sometimes she’s pop, other times an eclectic brand of folk and edgy country. Gifted such songs as Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” or one of her own, Grace emotes in keeping with her name. With songs to sing, lyrics to communicate and an audience to reach, she does so with charm and grace.
Music Notes
Don Eanes sat upstairs inside Blackbird Bakery last week. Attired in slim black pants, black jacket, hat and shoes to match, he did not look like an average Joe.
Don Eanes is not Joe Average.
You see, Eanes earns his way playing keyboards. He’s a musician, one who built his chops in the local scene, stepped into regional success and kept striving until he made way to the national stage as a touring and recording musician.
“I’ve been touring in some capacity — a bus, van, driving myself, since I was 14,” said Eanes, 48. “The only state I’ve not been to is Alaska.”
Most prominently, Eanes toured as Zach Williams’ keyboardist for several years. Furthermore, he’s a past member of Unspoken, a contemporary Christian band whose hits include such singles as “The Cure” in 2017 and “Reason” in 2019.
“Locally, I’ve worked with Ed Snodderly and The Brother Boys, Bill and the Belles, 49 Winchester,” Eanes, a native of Bristol, Virginia, said.
The soft-spoken Eanes played on the latest albums by Bill and the Belles and 49 Winchester. Additionally, he can be heard prominently on 49 Winchester’s forthcoming new album.
“Christian music-wise,” Eanes said, “I’ve worked with Josh Baldwin, Unspoken, Zach Williams, Micah Tyler, David Dunn — lot of them. One time with Zach Williams, we played a song with Vince Gill at the Grand Ole Opry. We did ‘Chain Breaker.’”
Williams’ “Chain Breaker” qualifies as a crossover smash. A No. 1 Billboard Christian single, it crossed over and perched in the top 10 of Billboard’s rock singles chart.
“I played Red Rocks (Amphitheatre, in Colorado) with Zach,” Eanes said, referencing one of the world’s most famous venues. “That was incredible. We opened for MercyMe. Pat Riley, the famous basketball coach, was there.”
Not bad for a Bristol boy, one whose teenage employment was for a time at Sonic CDs, which was located near the Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway.
“I grew up on the same street as Mike Stephenson and his brother Chad,” Eanes said. Mike Stephenson owns Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol. “We recorded a Christmas album together with a band we called Star Fleet.”
Star Fleet included Eanes, brothers Mike and Chad Stephenson, and Mark Venable.
“We recorded it straight to a cassette,” Eanes said. “I was in the sixth grade.”
Nowadays, Eanes teaches music. One can avail themselves of his professional services for rates of $30 per half-hour or $50 per hour. He provides music instruction at a number of locations including Morrell’s Music Company in Bristol, Campbell’s Morrell Music in Johnson City and Music Mountain in Erwin.
For more information visit https://lessonswithdon.com. To contact Don Eanes for music lessons, one can either reach him via the website or by emailing him at don@lessonswithdon.com.
“I love it,” Eanes. “I love showing kids how to play music.”
Contemporary Christian singer Joey Everett gifts music for the holidays during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply open www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/joeyeverett/the-christmas-project. Find Everett’s “The Christmas Project,” which compiles seven songs from “Joy to the World” to “Away in a Manger.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.