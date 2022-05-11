SHORT TAKES | Circus No. 9 to offer single from new album at Down Home show on May 20

Scotty McCreery

Deeper than the holler, Scotty McCreery owns a voice suited for country music.

In line with such famed country baritones as Randy Travis and Josh Turner, McCreery returns to the area on Sunday, May 15. He’ll stand tall and sing wide from the hallowed stage of the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee. Season 10 winner of “American Idol,” McCreery has since carved an indelible career in country.

At the time, McCreery attended North Carolina State University. The day after he won “American Idol,” he had to fly back home to take an English test. Since then, he’s recorded five hit albums, including his latest, last year’s “Same Truck.”

“I am a regular dude who sings country music,” said McCreery.

If You Go » Who: Scotty McCreery » When: Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $33-$114 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.scottymccreery.com

Webb Wilder

Hank Williams honky-tonk gels with Little Richard jive and Beatles melodicism to compose the music of Webb Wilder.

Gobs of guitar opening wide his path, Wilder’s way returns to the historic Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, May 14. With Buddy Holly-like spectacles on his face and a rock ’n’ roll guitar in hand, Wilder entertains with music that rocks and a show that dazzles.

Wilder punctured America’s national music consciousness with 1986’s time bomb “It Came from Nashville.” An independent streak, briefly interrupted by a major label deal, spreads wide the world of Webb Wilder music. No one looks like, sounds like or performs like Wilder. A thinking man’s rocker, he makes music draped in integrity.

If You Go » Who: Webb Wilder » When: Saturday, May 14, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $30 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: www.webbwilder.com

Annabelle’s Curse

Part the curtains for the return of Annabelle’s Curse.

A longtime local and regional favorite, the indie folk-rock band reemerges on Thursday, May 19, at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon. Miss them now, catch them in September during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Formed in 2010, Annabelle’s Curse, led by Zack and Carly Booher Edwards, is a band like no other. Elegy crisscrosses eloquence throughout such albums as 2011’s “Monsters” and 2017’s “Beyond the Station.” They play music that burrows to the bones and lyrics that wriggle to the brain to make one think. Unforgettable nuggets, their music rings as golden.

If You Go » Who: Annabelle’s Curse » When: Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: $15 » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/annabellescurse/

Music Notes

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. for country’s Craig Morgan at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Morgan, whose hits include “Almost Home” and “Redneck Yacht Club,” will bring his God, Family, Country Tour to Bristol. The tour coincides with the release of his forthcoming memoir, “God, Family, Country.”

Tickets retail from $65 to $75.50. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. For more information, visit https://thecameotheater.com or call 276-296-1234.

New albums from local artists keep coming. East Tennessee’s Circus No. 9, signed to Bonfire Music Group, issues its latest album on Friday, July 1. The progressive bluegrass band’s self-titled album, which yields the first single, “Steampipe Coffee,” can apparently be bought at their shows, including on Friday, May 20, at the Down Home in Johnson City. Or you can preorder a signed copy for $20 via https://circusnumbernine.com.

Kingsport’s Travis White gets into the new music act with his latest EP, “Sirens.” Released tomorrow, the contemporary Christian musician with a distinctly rock ’n’ roll style included such new songs as “Walking Dead” in the new EP.

Furthermore, 49 Winchester’s new album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” releases tomorrow. Copies will be available on CD and vinyl during their free show at The Sessions Hotel tomorrow night in downtown Bristol. For those who cannot make it to the show, LPs and CDs can be ordered via https://49winchester.com for $25 for an LP and $15 for a CD.

Billy Corgan’s Smashing Pumpkins helm this week’s free MP3 downloads. Snag a full concert at https://archive.org/details/tsp2007-06-27.aud5. Recorded at Asheville’s Orange Peel in 2007, the full show includes such smashes as “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” and “1979.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.