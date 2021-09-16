SHORT TAKES: BR&RR triumphed with Radio Bristol, Blackberry Smoke, Son Little and more

Gary Allan
Somewhere between midnight and the light of day, Gary Allan’s songs resonate best. His life-in-the-balance lyrics reach for and can ease the most traumatized of souls.
Mercy, what a talent. With his razor-wire voice and lyrics in tow, Allan embarks upon Johnson City’s Freedom Hall tonight, Thursday, Sept. 16.
Californian country from the old school broke Allan onto the national country music scene in 1996. His album, “Used Heart for Sale,” proved to be a revelation. While country turned increasingly to pop and rock, Allan paid homage to the likes of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard with his Telecaster-rich distinctive style. His latest album, “Restless,” continues Allan along a path far removed from Nashville’s tailgate-loving ilk.
Second Annual Blues Bash & Boil
Barbecue and blues music go together like hey and y’all.
Well, hey, y’all, sop up some of the city’s finest blues and barbecue during the Second Annual Blues Bash & Boil. Savor the food and fun on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Delta Blues BBQ on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.
Served piping hot, Bristol’s Billy Crawford Band leads a smoke ’n’ sizzlin’ lineup onstage behind the restaurant. Grab a plateful of barbecue, and head for the blues. Bristol’s Samantha Gray, one of the mightiest singers you’ll hear this side of the Mississippi Delta, highlights a roster that includes Johnson City’s thunder and flash, the legendary Lightnin’ Charlie.
Sawyer Brown
Jimmy Carter lived in The White House when a band named Savannah formed in Nashville. Soon thereafter, they became Sawyer Brown.
Then as now, singer Mark Miller leads Sawyer Brown. Lend an ear to their decades of hits when the five-man band visits The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Sawyer Brown earned their nationwide break when they won $100,000 as the winners of the syndicated television show “Star Search.” Signed to Capitol Records’ Nashville division, they hit out of the chute with “Step That Step.” Still their signature song, the spirited song established Sawyer Brown as a decidedly poppy band in the country market. A slew of hits followed, including their 1989 cover of George Jones’ “The Race Is On.”
Music Notes
Ernest Hemingway wrote of grace under pressure. His phrase could well have applied to Birthplace of Country Music officials in the weeks and days leading up to last weekend’s festival. They displayed grace under pressure.
Well, it took two tumultuous years to happen, but the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion defines best as a triumph. From Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show at the Country Music Mural on Friday afternoon through Saturday night’s scintillating Blackberry Smoke performance and Sunday’s eloquent set from Son Little on State Street, attendees luxuriated in music courtesy Rhythm & Roots.
Nothing seemed taken for granted.
“Don’t forget the reunion part of the festival’s name,” said Edd Hill, a longtime Birthplace of Country Music board member. “I really enjoyed seeing people that I haven’t seen in a long time.”
To Hill’s point, smiles and fist bumps and handshakes and, yes, even hugs permeated the pavement throughout downtown Bristol during Rhythm & Roots. Perhaps more than ever.
Jim Lauderdale performed on Saturday afternoon but left his bus sitting behind the stage on Piedmont. On Sunday, the silver-maned music legend returned to deliver well wishes to Richmond’s Woody Woodworth. Before he stepped aboard his bus for a show in North Carolina, he also broke his own personal protocol to hug a birthday boy.
Rhythm & Roots fosters such gestures of happiness.
People overcame the darkened looming presence of the pandemic. On Friday, Bristol’s Scott Thomas — a longtime drummer in such bands as Hearts Gone South, strode in the direction of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum while wearing a blackened Napalm Death T-shirt. And yes, Scott smiled.
“Having a great time!” he said.
On Saturday, Birthplace of Country Music board member Dan Bieger grinned as wide as a man can grin while country legend John Anderson sang about being wild and blue. Yep, we’re living in quite wild and distinctly blue days, but Rhythm & Roots persevered. Its people persevered.
But isn’t that what we do? We persevere. Thanks to the 20th round of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, folks were allowed to exhale and herald the joys of life as human beings under an embraceable halo of music.
Now there’s a steady rhythm to pack into our roots.
England’s Danni Nicholls, who appeared during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion two years ago, offers a five-song EP during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/danninicholls/a-little-redemption. Recorded in Nashville, Nicholls’ “A Little Redemption” includes a dobro-laced sing-a-long in “Hey There, Sunshine” and a contemplative ballad in the whispery “Goodnight Moon.”
