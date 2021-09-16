SHORT TAKES: BR&RR triumphed with Radio Bristol, Blackberry Smoke, Son Little and more

Well, it took two tumultuous years to happen, but the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion defines best as a triumph. From Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show at the Country Music Mural on Friday afternoon through Saturday night’s scintillating Blackberry Smoke performance and Sunday’s eloquent set from Son Little on State Street, attendees luxuriated in music courtesy Rhythm & Roots.

Nothing seemed taken for granted.

“Don’t forget the reunion part of the festival’s name,” said Edd Hill, a longtime Birthplace of Country Music board member. “I really enjoyed seeing people that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

To Hill’s point, smiles and fist bumps and handshakes and, yes, even hugs permeated the pavement throughout downtown Bristol during Rhythm & Roots. Perhaps more than ever.

Jim Lauderdale performed on Saturday afternoon but left his bus sitting behind the stage on Piedmont. On Sunday, the silver-maned music legend returned to deliver well wishes to Richmond’s Woody Woodworth. Before he stepped aboard his bus for a show in North Carolina, he also broke his own personal protocol to hug a birthday boy.

Rhythm & Roots fosters such gestures of happiness.