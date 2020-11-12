SHORT TAKES: Bluegrass meets Monty Python in The Cleverlys

Lots of luminaries from music’s rich past have walked through the Down Home’s parking lot out back. There was a time when blues legend Willie Dixon dropped in for a show. Likewise the late Billy Joe Shaver, New Grass Revival, and Kenny Chesney.

Amid the elongated and unpredictable pandemic, the famed Johnson City nightspot will soon undergo some changes. Plans are afoot, said Down Home owner Ed Snodderly, to construct an outdoor stage in its back parking lot.

“We’ve not been open since March 13,” Snodderly said. “We hope to reinvent the back parking lot area, and to present some shows outside at the Down Home.”

Snodderly added that he’s not sure when work will be completed on the new space.

“Probably toward the end of the year,” he said. “It’ll be winter, but weather permitting, we can do it. I think people will wrap up and come out.”

Consider that the normally vibrant Down Home has been closed since the end of last winter. Imagine the litany of inherent hardships for a business that depends on the staging of live music.

Well, Snodderly doesn’t have to imagine.

“We’ve got to be open again,” he said, “and we’ve got to be safe.”