SHORT TAKES: Bluegrass meets Monty Python in The Cleverlys

The Cleverlys
Bluegrass meets Monty Python in the holy grail band known as The Cleverlys.
See them live and (gasp) indoors at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Saturday. Yep, expect social distancing. Absolutely, wear a mask. However, upon reaching your seat, one may shed the mask and convention for a get-down evening of wild-hair bluegrass with a grin.
One may hear AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Cleverlys style. Perhaps they’ll stir a mash-up of “In the Pines” with Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Whichever, it’s music as if made on moonshine.
“We try to take all the bluegrass music stereotypes and incorporate them into popular music,” said comedian Paul Harris, who portrays Digger Cleverly. “We have a deep love for bluegrass. We come from bluegrass country. But we try to erase the genre lines in our music.”
Metallica
America and the world unplugged for much of 2020.
So it’s fitting that Metallica, America’s and the world’s preeminent heavy metal band, would unplug, too. So it goes during Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert and Auction, slated to stream live Saturday. It’s an acoustic show to benefit the band’s favorite charity, All Within My Hands. Find tickets and the feed at www.nugs.tv.
For the show Metallica Messrs. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo sidle up to stools in San Rafael, California. Anticipate stories. Experience low-key interpretations of such band classics as “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Enter Sandman.” Through it all, the show may well mirror the year as one that’s underscored with unpredictability and an aspect of humble quietude.
Keller Williams
Still smarting over having missed Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this year?
Join the crowd.
Then convene in Keller’s Cellar. To the point, summon Rhythm & Roots alum Keller Williams at 9 p.m. Nov. 18 for the musical adventurist’s live stream from his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. It’s but five bucks to watch Williams’ dazzling array of acoustic music.
“I like to call it acoustic dance music,” said Williams. “It’s similar to house music. There’s elements of reggae, some jazz, bluegrass. There’s a lot of bluegrass in it.”
Tune in for a carnival of music, requests played and communal chatting during a generally freewheeling time.
Music Notes
Lots of luminaries from music’s rich past have walked through the Down Home’s parking lot out back. There was a time when blues legend Willie Dixon dropped in for a show. Likewise the late Billy Joe Shaver, New Grass Revival, and Kenny Chesney.
Amid the elongated and unpredictable pandemic, the famed Johnson City nightspot will soon undergo some changes. Plans are afoot, said Down Home owner Ed Snodderly, to construct an outdoor stage in its back parking lot.
“We’ve not been open since March 13,” Snodderly said. “We hope to reinvent the back parking lot area, and to present some shows outside at the Down Home.”
Snodderly added that he’s not sure when work will be completed on the new space.
“Probably toward the end of the year,” he said. “It’ll be winter, but weather permitting, we can do it. I think people will wrap up and come out.”
Consider that the normally vibrant Down Home has been closed since the end of last winter. Imagine the litany of inherent hardships for a business that depends on the staging of live music.
Well, Snodderly doesn’t have to imagine.
“We’ve got to be open again,” he said, “and we’ve got to be safe.”
To help bridge the gap, the Down Home presented bluegrass hybrids The SteelDrivers last weekend at The Mall in Johnson City. Another such drive-in show, featuring electric folk musician Scott Miller, stages on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Each of the shows qualify as a lifeline for the Down Home.
“We need all the help we can get,” Snodderly said. “People are hungry.”
Stay tuned for additional details on the new outdoor stage at the Down Home. For additional information call 423-929-9822 or visit www.downhome.com.
Sure enough, two more shows at the Paramount have been postponed. Country singer Sara Evans was to have appeared at the hallowed venue in downtown Bristol on Sunday, Dec. 6. Likewise, Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Milsap was to have made his return to Bristol on Friday, Dec. 18. New dates for the shows are pending.
For more information, call the Paramount at 423-274-8920 or visit www.paramountbristol.org.
Canada’s True North Records offer an album’s worth of songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Seek www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/truenorthrecordslabel/the-sound-of-true-north-records. Find such compelling tracks as Bruce Cockburn’s evocative “Blind Willie” and Old Man Luedecke’s banjo plucking sing-along “Easy Money.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
