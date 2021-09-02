SHORT TAKES: Blue Öyster Cult’s symbol remains at Bristol’s Cameo Theatre on Friday

Music Notes

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion’s 20th edition awaits but one week and one day away. As bated breath abounds, recent COVID-19 figures detail alarmingly increasing rates nationally and locally.

To that point, Rhythm & Roots posted a note to its Facebook page.

“If you are planning to attend Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion,” the statement said, “we strongly encourage getting vaccinated, masking up, and getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of our event.”

Much has been made of headliner Jason Isbell’s withdrawal from the festival. His exit followed that of Bristol’s JP Parsons and preceded those of such acts as Yola, Morgan Wade, Annabelle’s Curse and Katie Pruitt.

Regardless, according to a post on its Facebook page on Monday, Rhythm & Roots is about to fill some of those vacant slots.

They advised people “to stay tuned as we’ll be making additional artist announcements in the next couple of days.”