SHORT TAKES: Blue Öyster Cult’s symbol remains at Bristol’s Cameo Theatre on Friday

Blue Öyster Cult
Make way for Godzilla. And the Reaper.
One legend opens with another as Bristol’s Cameo Theater spotlights its grand opening with rock veterans Blue Öyster Cult. Tickets are few for the Friday, Sept. 3, show. No wonder, given BOC’s long and storied history. Nearly 50 years after its debut album, Blue Öyster Cult co-founders Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser remain.
Founded in Long Island, New York, BOC quickly established a reputation for dramatic flair. Early hits including 1976’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and 1981’s “Burnin’ for You” were built around searing guitar solos and windswept melodies. Occasional crunchers, most notably 1977’s “Godzilla,” earned BOC nods as early inspirations for legions of heavy metal bands to come. Still strong, still soaring, Blue Öyster Cult may have grayed, but they’ve gathered no rust.
18th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival
Equipped with a banjo and belief, Papa Joe Smiddy served as an ambassador for and practitioner of Appalachian old-time string band music and culture well into his 90s.
Papa Joe, who died at 96 in 2017, was an unmitigated treasure. His legacy presses on in the form of the 18th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival. Slated to stage on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater in Duffield, Virginia, the event is free for all to attend.
An impressive cadre of Appalachian bands occupies the bill. Papa Joe’s son, Dr. Joe Smiddy, helms Reedy Creek. Kingsport’s Vickie and Tommy Austin’s Appalachian Trail, on the local scene since 1984, adhere to bluegrass traditionalism. Likewise, the youngsters in Tennessee Border embody roots of bluegrass. Altogether, Papa Joe’s fingerprints on the music and musicians of Appalachia remain firmly imprinted.
Cruz to Rhythm & Roots
Traditions establish and evolve over time.
Multiple traditions seeded, took root and now flourish under the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion banner. One of them swirls around Cruz Contreras. He returns to Bristol for Rhythm & Roots’ Kick-Off on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Contreras first performed at Rhythm & Roots in 2003 as a member of Robinella & the CC String Band. After they broke up, Contreras founded The Black Lillies. After their 2009 debut, The Black Lillies appeared at Rhythm & Roots nearly 10 times, en route to establishing themselves as festival favorites. Alas, The Black Lillies split up last year.
“It’s been important and rewarding to me to kind of reintroduce myself as a solo artist,” said Contreras.
Music Notes
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion’s 20th edition awaits but one week and one day away. As bated breath abounds, recent COVID-19 figures detail alarmingly increasing rates nationally and locally.
To that point, Rhythm & Roots posted a note to its Facebook page.
“If you are planning to attend Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion,” the statement said, “we strongly encourage getting vaccinated, masking up, and getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of our event.”
Much has been made of headliner Jason Isbell’s withdrawal from the festival. His exit followed that of Bristol’s JP Parsons and preceded those of such acts as Yola, Morgan Wade, Annabelle’s Curse and Katie Pruitt.
Regardless, according to a post on its Facebook page on Monday, Rhythm & Roots is about to fill some of those vacant slots.
They advised people “to stay tuned as we’ll be making additional artist announcements in the next couple of days.”
Meanwhile, cancellations beyond Rhythm & Roots have begun. Country Music Hall of Fame members, the Oak Ridge Boys, were to have performed their Symphony of the Mountains concert in Kingsport on Saturday, Sept. 18.
“Due to the huge increase in cases of the COVID-19 Delta virus, we are postponing our September 18 Oak Ridge Boys concert to a later date,” according to a statement released by Symphony of the Mountains. “We are working with the Oak Ridge Boys to reschedule the concert and will post the new date as soon as possible.”
For updates and more information, access https://symphonyofthemountains.org or call 423-392-8423.
Furthermore, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours were to have performed tomorrow night at the Paramount in Bristol. Not now. Rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 14, tickets sold for tomorrow night’s show will be honored come January.
For more information and to check the status of forthcoming concerts at the Paramount, visit www.paramountbristol.org or call 423-274-8920.
Mississippi raconteur Paul Thorn gifts a quartet of keepers in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/paul-thorn/jun-23-2021-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga2. Find Thorn’s recordings in Paste Studio from late June. Marvel at tunes from a sweetened “Apple Pie Moonshine” to a melancholy “Breaking Up for Good Again.”
