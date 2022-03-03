SHORT TAKES | Becky Buller, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band lead tribute to the late Gene Boyd

Blue Highway

Highways many and years long, bluegrass’s Blue Highway is blue in sound only.

Formed by Tim Stafford and Wayne Taylor in late 1994, Blue Highway has etched standards of bluegrass eminence. No one sounds like them. On exhibit at the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, the veteran band defies simple categorization.

“That’s been one of the saving graces for us and kept us viable for so many years,” said Wayne Taylor. “When we go in to make a record, we find songs that sound like they belong together.”

If You Go » Who: Blue Highway » When: Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $45 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: https://bluehighwayband.com

Three Times Three

Saintly deeds emanate from River’s Way of Bristol.

Now in its sixth year of partnering with Theatre Bristol, River’s Way and the venerable community theater present “Three Times Three.” Set to stage on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee, the joyful production highlights a cobbling of fairy tales and jokes.

Executive Director Tom Hanlon leads River’s Way. Young people who live with a variety of challenges comprise the inspirational clientele of River’s Way. They’re mountain movers. Directed by Dottie Havlik, “Three Times Three” provides delight upon delight from oft-overlooked though wholly unforgettable citizens of Bristol.

If You Go » What: Theatre Bristol and River’s Way present “Three Times Three.” » When: Saturday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 2:30 p.m. » Where: Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $5 » Info: 423-212-3625 » Web, audio and video: https://theatrebristol.org » And: www.riversway.org

Texas Hippie Coalition

Dipped in moonshine and draped Southern, Texas Hippie Coalition embodies rowdy y’all rock.

Subtlety, begone. The five-man rock revival band plugs in to play SideTracks in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 5. Led by singer Big Bad Ritch, Texas Hippie Coalition delivers swift kicks of unabashed rock ’n’ roll such to shock grandma.

Texas Hippie Coalition sounds like Rob Zombie’s spawn as throttled through the music of David Allan Coe. Pantera loud and Lynyrd Skynyrd evocative, they’re trailblazers who assumed the mantels of many for a style distinctly their own.

If You Go » Who: Texas Hippie Coalition » When: Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. » Where: SideTracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $15 » Info: 423-844-0400 » Web, audio and video: www.thcofficial.com

Music Notes

Becky Buller enthralled an attentive crowd in Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Saturday night. Presented by The Crooked Road, Buller led a full night’s tribute to the late Gene Boyd, Bristol’s fiddling barber. Backed by the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, Buller demonstrated her prowess as a bandleader, singer, songwriter and musician.

Gene Boyd ran Star Barber Shop for decades in Bristol, Virginia. Long before Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Boyd staged picking parties and jam sessions in his barber shop and in various locales downtown. Consequently, he became one of Bristol’s most beloved citizens.

Elizabethton’s dynamic duo, JP Mathes and Fiddling Leona, opened the show. She fiddled, he played banjo, and the crowd hooted and hollered along.

Hunter Berry followed. Rhonda Vincent’s fiddler entertained mightily with such fiddle tunes as “Black Mountain Rag” and Jimmy Martin’s “Tennessee.”

Bristol’s Duty Free then stepped onstage for about 30 minutes of inspired bluegrass. Berry sat in on fiddle. Singers Bobby Love, Charlie Powers and Hal Boyd flexed their muscles on such numbers as “Never Grow Old” and “The Likes of You.”

Duty Free’s Bobby Love cherishes a familial bond with the late fiddling barber.

“Everybody thought he was my dad,” Love said backstage before their show, “and everybody thought I was his son.”

ETSU’s Bluegrass Pride Band followed Duty Free’s scintillating set with a three-song warmup for Buller. Dan Boner, director of the ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music program, beamed from side-stage.

Buller joined ETSU’s band for a thrilling 45-minute whirl. Fiddle in hand, Buller mined her prodigious catalog for such gems as “Charlie Lawson’s Still” and “Heart of the House.”

Best of all, The Cameo stage bulged with bluegrassers for the evening’s finale, Buller’s “The Barber’s Fiddle.” While Gene Boyd’s widow watched from the front row, an elongated and memorable turn of the song featured numerous solos on banjo, mandolin and multiple fiddles.

Look for an ambitious new album from Jack Hinshelwood, former executive director of The Crooked Road, to drop in April.

“It kept me entertained during the pandemic,” said Hinshelwood, of Abingdon. “There’s 24 artists [such as Dom Flemons and Doyle Lawson], people I’ve admired.”

To help make the album happen, Hinshelwood recently started a Kickstarter campaign. With about two weeks left, he hopes to raise $8,500 to fund his epic album. To contribute and receive such goodies as extra tracks and concert tickets, go to www.kickstarter.com. Search Jack Hinshelwood.

Soulful Brady Toops offers “Tried & True” in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Seek https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/bradytoops/tried-true to find 11 cloud-bursting tracks. Drama pulsates, as on “Cloud,” to a climactic “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.