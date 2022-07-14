SHORT TAKES | Bailey George and Jukebox Jess to perform at Blackbird Bakery tomorrow

Farm and Fun Time with Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent long ago ascended to the position of the queen of bluegrass.

A practitioner since childhood, the ever-vivacious bluegrass musician and her band the Rage headline next week’s Farm and Fun Time Show. Set to stage at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, July 21, Vincent helms a lineup that includes Lauren Morrow, the legendary Roni Stoneman, and host band Bill and the Belles.

Stoneman alone could command the show’s top billing. She is, after all, the final remaining child of Ernest “Pop” Stoneman and Hattie Stoneman, each of whom recorded during the 1927 Bristol Sessions. With Vincent atop the evening’s marquee, Farm and Fun Time sparkles. An entertainer whose chops as a singer, mandolin player and showmanship align her with the greats of the genre, Vincent is ideal to helm such an historic show as Farm and Fun Time.

If You Go » What: Farm and Fun Time Show » Who: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Lauren Morrow, Roni Stoneman, and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee » Admission: $30-$67 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://rhondavincent.com

Willie Watson

Who in their cotton-picking mind would exit the steady rolling roadshow Old Crow Medicine Show?

Willie Watson, that’s who. The plaintive folk singer seeks to gather folks around the figurative campfire at Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon Thursday, July 14. Yep, that’s tonight. He’ll bring the guitar and songs; you can bring the wide-open ears.

Watson evokes folk singers of eras past. As heard within his two solo albums, “Folksinger Vol. 1” and “Folksinger Vol. 2,” Watson revives traditional fare including Lead Belly’s “Midnight Special” and a hammer-driving “John Henry.” By revisiting such timeworn tunes, Watson essentially opens wide the doors of museums of songs meant for public consumption. Beating hearts of folk treasures breathe well within the weight of Watson’s careful curating.

If You Go » Who: Willie Watson » When: Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: $20 » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: www.williewatson.com

Indighost

Dark as the devil’s soul, death metal makes Motley Crue sound like kindergarteners on parade.

So it’ll be on Friday, July 15 at The Hideaway in Johnson City. A trio of bands led by Johnson City’s heavy psychologically drenched dour rock troupe Indighost look to darken the night. East Tennessee’s Summoner’s Circle provide black metal while Lynchburg’s Smoke dredges doom, gloom and sludge.

May the assault commence. Led in part by guitarist Dan Fehr, Indighost embrace then exude timeworn rock virtues of strong hooks and meaty tones. As on their 2019 album “Satan’s Texas Vacation,” Indighost manage to project psychedelic touches amid classic rock foundations. From that base they strut along avenues of grunge, alternative, and gritty metal with melodic aplomb.

If You Go » Who: Indighost, Summoner’s Circle, and Smoke » When: Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. » Where: The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $10 » Info: 423-926-3896 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/theindighost/

Music Notes

Downtown Bristol teems with activity. As if bees in a honey-making hive, musicians from wide landscapes of styles convene in one corner or other to either perform or record that which they do.

Take last Friday night. While heavy metal queen Lita Ford wowed a near-capacity crowd in The Cameo Theater on State Street, two blocks away metal of another sort was being recorded. A new band led by longtime local music scene guitarist Rick Morrell, Seppuku, recorded several tracks at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio on Moore Street.

Blountville’s Hal Schultz sings lead on the songs. Abingdon’s Noah Gross plays drums. Marion’s Michael Caudell helms bass guitar. Altogether, they project intensity within bluesy heavy metal constructs. For instance, Morrell’s guitar intro for “Witching Tree” bears resemblance to early Billy Gibbons work with ZZ Top. Uncluttered and dirty raw, it’s a meat-grinding walls-rattler that needs a stage from which to romp and stomp.

Just before midnight, Morrell’s crew aligned in the studio to maraud through “Iron Will.” Played and recorded live, the song recalls Testament’s late ’80s heyday. Morrell’s slicing solos juxtaposed with the songs pummeling rhythm makes for a mosh pit worthy entrant that, according to Morrell, should be available in EP form fairly soon.

Now look to this Friday, tomorrow. Bristol residents Bailey George and Jessica Stiles sidle up to Blackbird Bakery on Piedmont Avenue. Yes, they’ll probably chomp a doughnut or two. More particularly, Boppin’ Bailey George and Jukebox Jess — as they are typically billed, will peruse their vast catalog of tunes for a bounty of gems.

George plays guitar and occasionally fiddle. Stiles picks guitar and every once in while, the washboard. Together, they’re apt to dip into the deep catalog of the king of country music Roy Acuff for perhaps “Wabash Cannonball” or “Wreck on the Highway.” They may sample from Don Reno and Red Smiley, The Blue Sky Boys, or maybe even Jimmie Rodgers.

Line up at Blackbird minutes before 7 p.m. on Friday to hear Bailey George and Jukebox Jess. Grab some coffee and perhaps a doughnut or two, too. Then sit back and go back with a tandem who’ll take you into realms of music’s past that one’s ears should visit from time to time.

Guitar vet Jimmie Vaughan offers a bounty of blues in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/jimmie-vaughan/oct-10-2021-paste-studio-atx-austin-tx1. Grasp five electrified tunes from the older brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. Tunes including Gatemouth Brown’s “Dirty Work at the Crossroads” jump and jive from Vaughan’s kinetic-laced strings.