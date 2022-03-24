SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester to release larger-label debut album on May 13

Carter Family Fold Saturday Night

Appalachian treasure abounds in our midst in the form of the Carter Family Fold.

Home of the legendary Carter Family, the Carter Family Fold maintains the center of the Appalachian music world. Be part of its ongoing history on Saturday, March 26, when North Carolina’s old-time band Gap Civil visits the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

Janette Carter formed the Carter Family Fold in 1974 as a promise to her father, A.P. Carter. Her daughter, Rita Forrester, maintains the Fold today. In the shadow of the Clinch Mountains and the enormous footsteps of The Carter Family, each Saturday night features acoustic roots music to dance to, ruminate on and carry home, wherever home may be. A living museum, folks from down the road and around the world have visited the famed Carter Family Fold.

If You Go » Who: Gap Civil » When: Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Carter Family Fold, 3449 A.P. Carter Highway., Hiltons, Va. » Admission: $10 adults, $2 children ages 6 to 11, children younger than 6 admitted free » Info: 276-594-0676 » Web, audio and video: www.carterfamilyfold.org

The Soulamanders

Entertainment palpitates in the form of Bristol’s Soulamanders.

They’re salamander slithery and solid-rock soulful. Hear the jamming band conjure its magic from the warm climes of Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia on Friday, March 25. Snag a doughnut, pull back a chair, or hop up and wiggle around.

Whichever, Derek McKnight and Levi Trent’s Soulamanders evoke musical acumen as prominently as showmanship. Crafts bonded, such originals as a harmonies-rich “Skin and Bone” portray musicians with something to say in artfully memorable ways. Onstage, they perform lyrics strong and melodies fetching as if for the last time.

If You Go » Who: The Soulamanders » When: Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. » Where: Blackbird Bakery, 188 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-645-5754 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/TheSoulamanders/

Chris Acker

Let’s see, with an album titled “Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise,” New Orleans’ Chris Acker fits well within the Tri-Cities music scene.

Hear Acker’s wonderfully quirky and infectiously oddball array of music on Thursday, March 31, at the beloved Down Home in Johnson City. Woody Guthrie with a sense of humor, Chris Acker lets his lyrics veer from avenues of poignancy to boulevards of big, wide grins.

Through the eyes of a wiry troubadour, America lives through the eyes of Acker. Aptly tagged “Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise,” the album was penned and recorded during the pandemic. Tunes including a pedal steel-laced “Bound” and a jaunty “Styrofoam” reflect the oft-twiddling-thumbs days and times of the past two years. While many wondered and wandered, Acker made relatable art.

If You Go » Who: Chris Acker » When: Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $15 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: https://chrisacker.bandcamp.com/album/odd-ordinary-otherwise

Music Notes

Pandemic consequences include floods of forthcoming new albums.

Tomorrow (March 25) brings Machine Gun Kelly’s new “Mainstream Sellout” and Maren Morris’ “Humble Quest.”

Next week brings new albums from rock’s Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Unlimited Love,” April 1) followed by Jack White’s “Fear of the Dawn” on April 8 and Jason Aldean’s “Georgia” on April 22. Deeper into the year, anticipate new releases from heavy metal’s Ozzy Osbourne, King Diamond and Megadeth’s “The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead.”

Meanwhile, here in Bristol and environs, new music was made at a rapid pace during the pandemic. In addition to new albums from Abingdon’s Logan Fritz and Jonesborough’s Jake Dwyer Band, new releases on the way include records by Bristol’s Momma Molasses and Abingdon and Johnson City’s Brother Boys.

Then there’s 49 Winchester. Based in Castlewood, the Appalachian band of rockers are making a growing splash on the national scene. Last year witnessed them spread much farther afield on the road. Likewise, this year.

Now comes 49 Winchester’s larger-label debut album, “Fortune Favors the Bold.” Due May 13 from Nashville’s New West Records, preorders of the album are now being taken at https://49winchester.com. Pick up an LP for $23 or a signed CD for $13.

View 49 Winchester’s latest video, “Russell County Line,” on their website. The song, written and sung by 49’s leader Isaac Gibson, bears their love for home in Southwest Virginia. An impassioned slice of Appalachian Americana, the song and album highlights Gibson’s bleeding voice and the band’s crackerjack playing.

Put simply, 49 Winchester’s “Fortune Favors the Bold” features a band bound to win. With Isaac Gibson, Appalachia’s Springsteen, at the wheel, 49 Winchester appear poised to cruise from and deeper into America’s heartland.

Blues chanteuse Beth Hart leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Check out www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/beth-hart/sep-19-2019-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Find four piano-driven and passionate songs, including “War in My Mind” and “Woman Down,” each of which feature Hart’s fluttering gift of voice and song.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.