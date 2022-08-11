SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30

Farm and Fun Time

North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides.

Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia.

Billed as a bluegrass band, Fireside Collective formed from multiple corners of music. For instance, mandolin player Jesse Iaquinto loves the Beatles and Grateful Dead. Guitarist Joe Cicero digs hip hop, heavy metal, and country music. Banjoist Alex Genova enjoys jazz. They’re an eclectic mix of fellows. Together, they classify as a progressive bluegrass band, one that experiments on occasion to entertaining degrees.

If You Go » What: Farm and Fun Time » Who: Fireside Collective, Larry Bellorin and Joe Troop, and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. » Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. » Admission: $35 » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: www.firesidecollectiveband.com

Jarekus Singleton

Heat scalds from the strings of Jarekus Singleton’s guitar. The secular soulful blues musician wields a focus that could melt pavement.

Listen for the waves heat simmer from Singleton’s music when he returns to Abingdon’s Wolf Hills Brewing Co. Partake in the power Friday, Aug. 12. Schooled on the old school, Singleton’s blues dazzles from myriad influences from the familial to the worldwide familiar.

“There was music everywhere,” Singleton said of times in church during his youth while growing up in Mississippi. “My cousins, uncle, grandfather. My dad played guitar. Mom played organ and directed the choir. It was the real deal. I remember services that went four hours. The majority of the services were music. Always intense.”

If You Go » Who: Jarekus Singleton » When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon, Va. » Admission: $10 » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/TheJarekusSingletonBand/

The McLain Family Band

Familial warmth emanates from Kentucky’s McLain Family Band like the love from a mother’s kindly smile. They’re neighbors on a mission.

Bound to entertain, the legendary McLain Family Band date to the earliest days of the Carter Family Fold. They return to Hiltons and the Fold on Saturday, Aug. 13. Led by Raymond McLain, they bring a sack full of high energy fiddle tunes to dance to, ballads to ponder, and standards to remember long after the show.

Few bands can entertain the extent which the McLain Family Band can. While his sister Ruth keeps riveting time on upright bass, Raymond McLain saws beautiful melodies on the fiddle. Sometimes he takes up the banjo for a rousing church roof raising “Comin’ Down from God.” Other times, he plays guitar amid mesmerizing tunes of old revived to sound new once again. They’re diamonds, the McLain Family Band, polished with sheens of happy humanity.

If You Go » Who: The McLain Family Band » When: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Carter Family Fold, 3449 A.P. Carter Hwy., Hiltons, Va. » Admission: $10 adults, $2 children ages 6 to 11, children younger than age 6 admitted free » Info: 276-386-6054 » Web, audio and video: https://mclainfamilyband.com

Music Notes

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 12 at noon for the Wallflowers. Scheduled to appear at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., tickets for the Wallflowers retail for $58.54 to $115.50.

Led by Bob Dylan’s son Jakob Dylan, the Wallflowers broke through in a national way with 1996’s “6th Avenue Heartache” and then a propulsive “One Headlight.” The latter won a Grammy. They followed with a smattering of hits including 1997’s “The Difference” and 1998’s cover of David Bowie’s hypnotic “Heroes.”

Dylan’s Wallflowers enter Bristol with a new album in tow. Issued last July, “Exit Wounds” is their first new album in nearly a decade. Fans probably will not notice any difference of marked significance from their new record as compared to those from 25 years ago. It’s a contemplative rocker. Snippets of blues wrap themselves into the album’s foundation of rock as sinews of lyrics dominate and captivate.

For more information on the Wallflowers, visit www.wallflowersmusic.com. For show information, reference https://paramountbristol.org. For tickets, call the Paramount box office at 423-274-8920.

Castlewood, Virginia’s, 49 Winchester continue to attain higher and more lofty goals. On tour steadily since the May release of their critically acclaimed new album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” 49 Winchester announced they will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Officially, it’s the Tuesday Night Opry, as the Grand Ole Opry stages each Saturday night. Nonetheless, its an historic and monumental night for the band of Appalachian rockers. Look for them back home during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10.

For additional information on 49 Winchester, check out https://49winchester.com. For those who hope to see 49 Winchester at the Opry, look to www.opry.com.

Quirky rockers They Might Be Giants helm this week’s free MP3 downloads. Hustle to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/theymightbegiants/some-murdered-remains for “Some Murdered Remains.” A six-song sampler of their full album, “My Murdered Remains,” tracks including indie rockers “The Communists have the Music” and “The Neck Rolls Aren’t Working” embody the band’s penchant for punchy idiosyncratic rock.