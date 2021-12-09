Ronnie Milsap returns to Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 12

“I grew up in Graham County, North Carolina, just a little ways from Bristol,” Milsap said. “The radio was my friend. I grew up listening to WSM out of Nashville and WNOX out of Knoxville.”

Milsap added that he considers his blindness to be a blessing. Had he not been born blind, he said, chances are good he would have turned to factory work instead of the piano.

“My mother did not want a blind child, so my daddy took me to my grandparents,” Milsap said. “At age 6 they took me to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh. I started violin at 7 and piano at 8.”

Milsap graduated in 1962. He moved to Georgia to pursue political science at Young Harris Junior College. Upon completion in 1964, he was offered a scholarship to attend Atlanta’s Emory University. The young pianist encountered a crossroads.

“I met Ray Charles backstage at a concert when I was 20 in Atlanta,” Milsap said. “I told him I was in a quandary because I wanted to play music but was about to go to law school. He said, ‘Play some music for me.’”

Milsap played for Charles during perhaps the most pivotal moment in his young life.