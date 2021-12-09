Ronnie Milsap returns to Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 12

Ronnie Milsap perseveres.
Most obviously, the North Carolina native overcame blindness to become a legend in country music. More recently, his wife of 54 years, Joyce, died in September.
Despite multiple pandemic-fueled postponements, Milsap returns to Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 12. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014, Milsap’s road to music immortality began modestly.
“I know that music actually saved my life,” said Milsap during a trio of interviews, one of which occurred backstage at the Paramount. “I live and breathe it every day of my life. It makes me happy.”
Born blind in Robbinsville, North Carolina, Milsap gravitated to music early in life.
“I grew up in Graham County, North Carolina, just a little ways from Bristol,” Milsap said. “The radio was my friend. I grew up listening to WSM out of Nashville and WNOX out of Knoxville.”
Milsap added that he considers his blindness to be a blessing. Had he not been born blind, he said, chances are good he would have turned to factory work instead of the piano.
“My mother did not want a blind child, so my daddy took me to my grandparents,” Milsap said. “At age 6 they took me to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh. I started violin at 7 and piano at 8.”
Milsap graduated in 1962. He moved to Georgia to pursue political science at Young Harris Junior College. Upon completion in 1964, he was offered a scholarship to attend Atlanta’s Emory University. The young pianist encountered a crossroads.
“I met Ray Charles backstage at a concert when I was 20 in Atlanta,” Milsap said. “I told him I was in a quandary because I wanted to play music but was about to go to law school. He said, ‘Play some music for me.’”
Milsap played for Charles during perhaps the most pivotal moment in his young life.
“He said, ‘You can go to law school if you want, but you ought to follow your heart,’” Milsap said. “That encouraged me. The people who sponsored my education basically disowned me — and they were right. What were the chances — one in a billion — that another blind musician could make it in the music business?”
He moved to Memphis in 1968. While there, he played and sang on Elvis Presley’s hit, “Kentucky Rain,” in 1970. He also recorded his first two solo albums, rhythm and blues-laced records for Warner Bros. in 1971 and Reprise in 1972.
Neither album hit. But then Milsap’s move to Nashville in 1972 proved especially precipitous. He signed with RCA in 1973.
“That’s way back when I first wanted to be a hillbilly singer,” Milsap said. “When I came to Nashville, I made up my mind to play country music. I had done 10 years of classical study as a child.”
Milsap snagged his first of three-dozen No. 1 country singles in 1974 with the sprightly Eddie Rabbitt-written “Pure Love.” He punctuated the year with a Grammy for his emotive-wringing rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” which was his second chart-topping single.
“I truly love doing country music,” Milsap said.
As time went by, so too did Milsap’s twangy country sound. His records became more infused with pop and occasional flourishes of rhythm and blues.
“I’ve had the opportunity to try to make different kinds of records,” Milsap said. “It was fun to do. Whether it was right or wrong, I didn’t stay in one place for long. After I had success with hillbilly records — ‘Pure Love,’ ‘Daydreams About Night Things,’ I moved on.”
Pop tunes including 1983’s “Stranger in My House” and 1987’s “Snap Your Fingers” expanded Milsap’s widely varied canon. As with his country fare, including 1980’s “Smoky Mountain Rain,” Milsap followed a muse bound in love.
“If you love to do something that you love as much as I love music, then it’s not work,” Milsap said. “Traveling, that’s work. Preparing for an audience, that’s fun.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.