Rhonda Vincent returns to BR&RR at Tim White’s Country Music Mural on Sunday, Sept. 12

Rhonda Vincent wears exuberance onstage, much as Ernest Tubb wore a grin when he sang “Thanks a Lot.”
Ask Vincent, and she’ll echo what Minnie Pearl was so oft to say onstage: “I’m just so happy to be here.”
Ride Vincent’s waves of joy when she returns to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 12. As in years past during Rhythm & Roots, she’ll adorn Tim White’s Country Music Mural Stage in downtown Bristol.
“When I’m onstage, I am the happiest,” said Vincent by phone from her home near Nashville. “From the time I was 3 years old, I was onstage with my family.”
Vincent, now widely known as today’s queen of bluegrass, grew up as a fifth-generation musician. Her father, the late Johnny Vincent, led the family band, the Sally Mountain Show, in which she learned her trade and found her calling.
“It was on-the-job training. It was a constant thing,” Vincent said. “Until last year, I can’t remember a single year when more than a week or two went by when we weren’t performing — ever.”
Then the pandemic hit in March 2020. America, including the tour buses that transport music stars like Vincent from city to city, ground to a halt.
“It was fun at first. I was baking; we were fishing,” Vincent said. “After a while, it was like, ‘OK, it’s time to get back on the road.’”
But what they thought would be a few months off dragged into last fall, winter and then spring. As with countless musicians, Vincent sought other ways to satisfy her love of music.
“I was doing webinars, I was doing Facebook live, I was singing in church, I was singing online,” she said. “It was a break from the norm of going on the road and performing a normal show. I looked at it as a respite. When we started recording, even more exciting.”
Vincent’s latest album, “Music Is What I See,” resulted. Issued in April, the traditional bluegrass album features a blend of songs from the worlds of country, bluegrass and even pop.
Perhaps not so surprisingly, given Vincent’s love of vintage country music, she covered Webb Pierce’s masterpiece ballad “Slowly.”
“It was just such a beautiful song,” she said.
She again dipped into country’s vivid past for Porter Wagoner’s “What Ain’t to Be Just Might Happen.” But it’s the 10th of 12 songs on her record that raised some eyebrows, at least initially. She ventured far from the bluegrass fold for “Unchained Melody,” a pop standard made famous by the Righteous Brothers in 1965.
“Just the recording of my vocals took me 12 hours,” Vincent said. “That one was very challenging.”
Now, bluegrass fans can be quite particular pertaining to the authenticity of the music they love. Historically, there’s not a lot of bend in their acceptance of non-bluegrass source material. However, Vincent said she has experienced a remarkable thing when she performs “Unchained Melody.”
“Standing ovations in the middle of our shows,” Vincent said. “I’ve noticed, even if I don’t invite people to dance, couples will jump up and start dancing.”
Throughout her 20-album career, Vincent’s been beloved on the bluegrass circuit and beyond. Much of the credit she gives to her late father and lessons learned in childhood.
Those lessons will be on display this weekend at Rhythm & Roots when Vincent plies her fans with a show of hits, heart and even one pop standard.
“My dad always said,” Vincent said, “play the songs they want to hear.”
