Rhonda Vincent returns to BR&RR at Tim White’s Country Music Mural on Sunday, Sept. 12

“It was just such a beautiful song,” she said.

She again dipped into country’s vivid past for Porter Wagoner’s “What Ain’t to Be Just Might Happen.” But it’s the 10th of 12 songs on her record that raised some eyebrows, at least initially. She ventured far from the bluegrass fold for “Unchained Melody,” a pop standard made famous by the Righteous Brothers in 1965.

“Just the recording of my vocals took me 12 hours,” Vincent said. “That one was very challenging.”

Now, bluegrass fans can be quite particular pertaining to the authenticity of the music they love. Historically, there’s not a lot of bend in their acceptance of non-bluegrass source material. However, Vincent said she has experienced a remarkable thing when she performs “Unchained Melody.”

“Standing ovations in the middle of our shows,” Vincent said. “I’ve noticed, even if I don’t invite people to dance, couples will jump up and start dancing.”

Throughout her 20-album career, Vincent’s been beloved on the bluegrass circuit and beyond. Much of the credit she gives to her late father and lessons learned in childhood.