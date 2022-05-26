Plumb Alley Day is back

Plumb Alley Day returns to the streets of Abingdon this Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

This street fair and yard sale once drew as many as 10,000 visitors to the one-day event that unofficially kicks off at sunrise and rolls through midafternoon.

It’s celebrated on Plumb Alley — a single-car-wide passage that runs through town between Valley Street and Main Street.

The Kiwanis Club of Abingdon sponsors this event, which officially runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Even so, the event’s chairman, J.W. Hornsby, has found people coming out as early as 6 a.m.

Plumb Alley Day was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions and concerns.

“The last two years, it was canceled by COVID,” Hornsby said. “So that’s been the story for that.”

This year, Hornsby expects 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend the milelong stream of back-alley sales of soaps, books, crafts, jewels and plants.

“We’re hoping it’s a big thing,” he said.

Look for children’s games, inflatables and balloons. Listen for the bagpipes of the Appalachian Highlanders and see historical re-enactments at the Yeary Cabin near the Washington County Courthouse.

The construction of the courthouse has shifted plans for some vendor setups, according to Hornsby, who said Court Street will be blocked off during this year’s festival — to help provide safe crossings of the road.

The event boasts 75 vendors this year along the alley and at the Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot.

Food vendors are serving stuff that ranges from refreshing to sweet treats.

Proceeds from the event go to sponsor the summer reading program at the Washington County Public Library as well as technology clubs in local schools, Hornsby said.

The Kiwanis Club raises money from vendor fees, corporate sponsorships and by soliciting donations among attendees in exchange for official Plumb Alley Day stickers.

It’s officially a free festival, Hornsby said.

It’s also a big draw, said the town’s tourism director, Tonya Triplett.

“It brings lots of people into town to enjoy Abingdon.”

More Information Visit abingdonkiwanis.org.

