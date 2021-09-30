Plein air artist Donna Bird exhibits a 21-piece show at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics during October

ABINGDON, Va. — Donna Bird put her artistic dreams on hold.
But from the time she got bit by the art bug at age 8, she never really stopped pursuing her dreams.
Originally from Olive Branch, Mississippi, Bird grew up on the outskirts of Memphis, Tennessee.
Today, she lives in Johnson City, where she moved in 2007.
Bird, 57, teaches art classes in the after-school program at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she also taught at the Kingsport Art Guild. “I’ve been the president … I’ve been lots of positions,” she said.
Specifically, Bird teaches the basic fundamentals of children’s art, as well as oil painting and portrait painting.
For one, Bird teaches how to use a limited color palette.
“I feel like it’s important to hang onto those skills,” she said.
“I’ve learned a lot about self-discipline in learning traditional painting. … It’s been very valuable to concentrate on something and develop it over time,” Bird said.
“There’s always something to learn.”
Bird said, “I push the nuances of color to create atmosphere … and try to push people to see beyond what’s there.”
As an artist, Bird observes the world. Then she responds.
“I’m a responder,” Bird said. “I respond to people, the light on something, the color of something and inanimate objects that bring back memories. … I respond to things that I connect with.”
Bird earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design at Delta State University in 1986. She also earned a minor in painting.
After college, she worked for 10 years as a graphic designer — until she gave birth to twins.
“Then I did a lot of school calendars and school murals,” she said.
“I always did art,” Bird said. “I think I always wanted to be a painter. I just didn’t know how to do it.
“So I just started painting again about 10 years ago,” she said. “When my kids started driving, I had a little more time. So, then, it was like, ‘What do I want to be when I grow up?’”
She wanted the life of an artist.
Coming up, Bird is displaying her art at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics on Abingdon’s Main Street.
She is showing 21 pieces, mostly still-life art.
“I like to paint still life. I just like to paint,” Bird said. “It doesn’t matter what the landscape is. It’s kind of varied subject matter. I didn’t stay on one particular thing. It’s just whatever I responded to.”
And that’s just fine for Dean Barr, the gallery owner.
Bird’s art, according to Barr, “has a freshness and a realness to it that a lot of plein air artists don’t achieve.”
