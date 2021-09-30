Plein air artist Donna Bird exhibits a 21-piece show at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics during October

“I feel like it’s important to hang onto those skills,” she said.

“I’ve learned a lot about self-discipline in learning traditional painting. … It’s been very valuable to concentrate on something and develop it over time,” Bird said.

“There’s always something to learn.”

Bird said, “I push the nuances of color to create atmosphere … and try to push people to see beyond what’s there.”

As an artist, Bird observes the world. Then she responds.

“I’m a responder,” Bird said. “I respond to people, the light on something, the color of something and inanimate objects that bring back memories. … I respond to things that I connect with.”

Bird earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design at Delta State University in 1986. She also earned a minor in painting.

After college, she worked for 10 years as a graphic designer — until she gave birth to twins.

“Then I did a lot of school calendars and school murals,” she said.

“I always did art,” Bird said. “I think I always wanted to be a painter. I just didn’t know how to do it.