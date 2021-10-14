North Carolina’s Red Dirt Revelators bring grimy, Mississippi Delta music to Bristol on Oct. 16

Whether it’s a song from blues’ three Kings — B.B., Freddie, Albert or perhaps folk’s Carole King, Johnston’s Red Dirt Revelators maintain a Tony Joe White sort of vibe. Yeah, it’s grimy, their whirlwind of swampy blues. Much of that feel, Johnston said, was retained from his prior band.

“WSNB formed in 2002,” Johnston said. “The rhythm section of this band (Red Dirt Revelators), the drummer and bass guitarist, were in WSNB. I call them Mississippi asphalt because they lay it down far and wide.”

Now that’s casino bingo right there. When one hears the Red Dirt Revelators, it’s not exactly Mississippi John Hurt singing “John the Revelator,” but it’s deep in the Delta groove unadulterated. It’s shake-your-butt boogie time music. Spin “Hwy 49” for evidence. Or perhaps “The Rub.”

“We wrote this song called ‘The Rub,’” Johnston said. “It was written about a club, which was just beyond the county line. It was in a double-wide trailer that ran off a generator. Had a pool table and jukebox and cold beer in there.”

Listen to Johnston speak. Hear him wail and wow on the harp. Experience his Red Dirt Revelators. One may well conclude that while he and his music live in North Carolina and will perform in Tennessee on Saturday, that his head remains in Mississippi.

“We’re gonna be drivin’ and groovin’. Come and dance, exorcise your demons,” Johnston said. “We play swamp boogie music.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.