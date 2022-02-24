Nita Strauss brings rocket fuel-injected performance to Capone’s in JC on March 5

If You Go » Who: Nita Strauss » When: Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. » Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $20 » Info: 423-928-2295 » Web, audio and video: www.nitastrauss.com

Intricate notes fly from the lithe fingers of Nita Strauss like paint from the strokes of the masters. A guitar-playing Picasso, Nita Strauss enthralls the mind with her finished works.

Rock fans can normally catch Strauss on tour with shock rock king Alice Cooper, for whom she plays lead guitar.

With a month off from Cooper, Strauss hits the road throughout February and mid-March to lead her own band. Be mindful, Tri-Cities rock fans. Nita Strauss will visit Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, March 5.

“I take a lot of pride in treating every show in a special way,” said Strauss by phone last week from New Orleans. “You guys will hear my band and I lay it all on the line for you in Johnson City. There’s no extra to give.”

It’s become a cliché to state that an artist gathers as much from an audience as the audience does the artist. Still, when faced with a particularly loud and attentive crowd, they give what amounts to injections of rocket fuel.

“It’s more gratifying when we get a crowd that’s into it,” Strauss said. “Sometimes in New York City, we have to work to win the crowd over. We definitely like a great challenge.”

Long before her rock star status sparked to life, Strauss took to the guitar in childhood. A native of Los Angeles, she found music both from the city in which she lived and from the family with whom she loved.

“I’m from a very musical family. My dad was a touring musician,” Strauss said. “I was 13. My dad bought me my first guitar, a Squier Strat. I was the kid who would sit and practice and practice and practice. I’d sit and practice the guitar between classes at school.”

Two years of ardent practice later, Strauss earned her first taste of playing music for a paying crowd.

“I started touring when I was 15. I’m now 35,” Strauss said. “I’m just now becoming an overnight success.”

So by the time she joined Alice Cooper’s band five years ago, Strauss had been on the rock ’n’ roll road for 15 years. For instance, she had already toured the world playing guitar for R&B star Jermaine Jackson, several years with hard rockers Femme Fatale and a stint with popular tribute band The Iron Maidens.

Consequently, rock rowdies in Johnson City will experience a dazzling show from Strauss. She will play most if not all of her solo album, 2018’s “Controlled Chaos.” Better still, with a new album in the works and nearly complete, she plans to deliver a batch of newly minted songs such as “Summer Storm” and “Dead Inside.”

“With the new album, I hear more finesse,” Strauss said. “There’s always more to give. There are so many ways to go. I haven’t even scratched the surface yet.”

That mantra, the will to constantly challenge and surpass one’s self, informs her show. Strauss packages her music within a show that appeals to senses visual as well as aural. She’s learned well in her rock ’n’ roll travels.

A feast for the ears, eyes and innards, Nita Strauss-branded performances bear traits of unforgetability.

“When we have a great night, the band is firing on all cylinders, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” Strauss said. “They’re going to see a show. We get offstage, and our backs hurt. Our necks hurt. We’re paid to deliver a show — and we do.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.