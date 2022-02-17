New Jersey native and prolific songwriter Scott Getlin promotes his new album, ‘From the Wreck I Rise’

Scott Getlin sings proud and loud. And he talks tough, like the scrappy streets of his New Jersey youth still stir his soul.

Really, though, it’s been decades since Getlin has called the Garden State his home.

Today, the singer and songwriter resides in Nashville, Tennessee, and is proudly on the road promoting a new album, “From the Wreck I Rise.”

The 15-track collection, recorded over several sessions, features the production work of the late Buddy Killen, who came out of retirement to work on the record just before his death in 2006, according to production coordinator Evan Patrick of Bristol, Tennessee.

“Buddy Killen saw me opening a show for Willie Nelson at Jackson Hole, Wyoming,” Getlin said.

Killen produced the song “Love Ain’t Enough.”

Getlin also features a who’s who list of session musicians, who provide a wall of sound for the singer’s forthright vocals and catchy compositions.

The result is a musical stew of edgy rock that grinds like ’90s guitar-charged crunchers spiced with a slice of grunge, hard country and the sonic tonic textures of Getlin’s idols like Bruce Springsteen.

For fun, let’s unpack the band.

Guitarist Pat Buchanan has recorded with Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kenny Chesney, Don Henley and Travis Tritt.

Guitarist Adam Schoenfeld has played with Tim McGraw.

Drummer Greg Morrow plays on a handful of Getlin’s tracks and has amassed credits playing for 38 Special, Van Zant, Steve Earle, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Another drummer, Rich Redmond, has played with Jason Aldean.

Piano player David Briggs has recorded with J.J. Cale, Ronnie Hawkins, Leon Russell, Bob Seger, Joe Cocker, Shania Twain and Neil Young.

Offstage, Getlin still waxes poetic about the beaches and the hardscrabble streets of his youth in Ramsey, New Jersey.

“Growing up, that was the best,” he said. “The Jersey Shore, that was a treasure trove of memories for me.”

Getlin flew from the nest of New Jersey in the 1980s in search of the bright lights of Hollywood. And he won a whirlwind of credits in television and movies as an actor.

In the 1980s and ’90s, Getlin appeared in TV shows like “Hunter” and “Knight Rider.”

Getlin also showed up on the big screen in movies like “Shattered” (1991) and “No Small Affair” (1984).

But his heart never left his desire to compose music. In all, Getlin has written 300 songs — all by himself, never with fellow songwriters.

Finally putting out a rock record with sing-along songs like “I Raise My Glass” has been a dream come true.

“I Raise My Glass” is a tribute to “the real quality people” of the world, he said.

“I kind of fit in between the cracks,” he said. “I’m not country. I’m not rock.”

