New exhibit at William King Museum of Art explores ephemeral items relating to birth and death

ABINGDON, Va. — Katie Edwards doesn’t want to show off death masks to freak you out.
She just wants you to understand what keeps a spirit alive when a person dies.
All this is part of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” — now on display through March 13 at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.
This show takes a look at the ephemeral items and lasting objects surrounding both the beginning and end of life, as well as the traditions carried on in the Appalachian region, said Edwards, the museum’s curator of fine and decorative art
“We’re looking at objects that have outlasted the people that we’ve honored,” Edwards said.
Focusing heavily on the way that people mourn, celebrate and honor the dead, items such as a hair wreath, hair ring and funeral ribbon blanket remind viewers that often people attempt to hold onto a loved one through an object related to them, Edwards said.
“The goal is to treat the tie between memory and nostalgia — that kind of feeling,” she said. “There’s a lot of personal connection in this show. There are a lot of stories in this show.”
These beautiful-yet-macabre objects outlive the individuals they honor and can be passed from generation to generation, much like songs and customs, Edwards said.
“There are some slightly haunting things. There are some objects that might be a bit haunting. But it’s leaning towards being sweet rather than a creepy look at these things.”
This exhibition aims to discuss rituals and traditions relating to birth and death, such as baptisms/christenings, death masks, photography of infants and children, as well as funeral hymns, such as “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” — a song frequently sung at graveside services.
“I grew up hearing that song at funerals,” said Edwards.
The song also ties to the region with the 1930s recording by The Carter Family, which changed the lyrics to the more popular version known today.
“It’s a tricky show, just because of the topic,” Edwards said. “And it’s much more concept with the same types of objects.”
