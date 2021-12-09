 Skip to main content
New exhibit at William King Museum of Art explores ephemeral items relating to birth and death
New exhibit at William King Museum of Art explores ephemeral items relating to birth and death

Cast of Abraham Lincoln death mask and funeral ribbon quilt

Cast of original Abraham Lincoln death mask, on loan from the East Tennessee Historical Society and a funeral ribbon quilt from the WKMA.

 Contributed/WKMA

ABINGDON, Va. — Katie Edwards doesn’t want to show off death masks to freak you out.

She just wants you to understand what keeps a spirit alive when a person dies.

Example of mourning wear

Example of mourning wear, WKMA collection.

All this is part of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” — now on display through March 13 at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

This show takes a look at the ephemeral items and lasting objects surrounding both the beginning and end of life, as well as the traditions carried on in the Appalachian region, said Edwards, the museum’s curator of fine and decorative art

Graveyard Quilt

Graveyard Quilt on loan from the Kentucky Historical Society.

“We’re looking at objects that have outlasted the people that we’ve honored,” Edwards said.

Focusing heavily on the way that people mourn, celebrate and honor the dead, items such as a hair wreath, hair ring and funeral ribbon blanket remind viewers that often people attempt to hold onto a loved one through an object related to them, Edwards said.

Midwife quilt and cradle

Midwife quilt on loan from the ETSU Reece Museum and cradle from the WKMA collection.

“The goal is to treat the tie between memory and nostalgia — that kind of feeling,” she said. “There’s a lot of personal connection in this show. There are a lot of stories in this show.”

These beautiful-yet-macabre objects outlive the individuals they honor and can be passed from generation to generation, much like songs and customs, Edwards said.

Purported death bed of Andrew Johnson

Purported death bed of Andrew Johnson on loan from Tusculum University.

“There are some slightly haunting things. There are some objects that might be a bit haunting. But it’s leaning towards being sweet rather than a creepy look at these things.”

This exhibition aims to discuss rituals and traditions relating to birth and death, such as baptisms/christenings, death masks, photography of infants and children, as well as funeral hymns, such as “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” — a song frequently sung at graveside services.

'Mother Hubbard' pregnancy gown and cradle

‘Mother Hubbard’ pregnancy gown from WKMA collection and cradle on loan from the East Tennessee Historical Society.

“I grew up hearing that song at funerals,” said Edwards.

The song also ties to the region with the 1930s recording by The Carter Family, which changed the lyrics to the more popular version known today.

“It’s a tricky show, just because of the topic,” Edwards said. “And it’s much more concept with the same types of objects.”

