Nashville’s FAIRFIELD FOUR to headline Song of the Mountains on March 5 in Marion, Va.

If You Go » What: Song of the Mountains » Who: The Fairfield Four, Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike, and Cedar Hill » When: Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. » Admission: $35-$50 » Info: 276-783-6092 » Web, audio and video: www.thefairfieldfour.com

Nashville’s Fairfield Four provide one heck of a heavenly time.

More than 100 years in the making, the Fairfield Four’s signature a cappella alchemy may as well be carved in stone. They’re four men of steel.

Clad in overalls and tuxedo jackets, the nuclear-powered Fairfield Four will headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, March 5, at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia. Bluegrass veterans Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike, along with Cedar Hill, open the evening’s show.

“We’ve had our 100th anniversary,” said Larrice Byrd Sr., who sings baritone with the Fairfield Four. “Tradition is very important. The guys who started our tradition, and we have never strayed from, sang in that old-time gospel tradition. We’re the third generation.”

The Fairfield Four began in 1921. Founded by the Rev. J.R. Carrethers in the basement of Nashville’s Fairfield Baptist Church, they formed and continue to perform and record as a Bible-based a cappella group.

“It uplifts people’s spirits,” Byrd, 68, said, “gives them hope.”

Growing popularity spun the Fairfield Four to their own program on Nashville’s radio station WSIX in 1932. They followed with more than a decade on Nashville’s beloved WLAC.

“I had heard their music on WLAC down in Florida,” Byrd said. “I’m from Florida. The rest of the guys are from Tennessee. Well, I played bass guitar in Sam McCrary’s church.”

The Rev. Sam McCrary led the Fairfield Four during the 1940s into the 1950s, when he turned to the pulpit. The group disbanded in 1960. Led by tenor-voiced McCrary, the Fairfield Four reunited to great acclaim in 1980.

“When I walked in Sam McCrary’s church, saw these old men gathered in their overalls, they blew me away,” Byrd said. “When I had heard them on WLAC, I didn’t really know who they were.”

Like runaway freight trains returned to the tracks, the Fairfield Four mounted an impressive head of steam through the 1980s, ’90s and afterward. In addition to appearances on albums by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Fogerty and Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton, the Fairfield Four won three Grammys.

They earned induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

“When Sam McCrary joined the guys, it took off,” Byrd said. “He kept the group going when the older guys died. God has blessed us tremendously.”

Perhaps their most widespread and enduring exposure happened when the Fairfield Four appeared on the soundtrack for the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Along with Coeburn’s Ralph Stanley, the movie provided yet another atom-splitting launchpad for the Fairfield Four. Suddenly, audiences swarmed. Bookings mounted. Their stars soared.

“It was great,” Byrd said. “The Fairfield Four had been real well known in the black community. The Fairfield Four had put out a lot of records, but the world hadn’t really seen the faces that went with the music. That movie was a big, big thing. Like, who are those old men singing? We’re reaping the benefits from that record.”

As for music, the Fairfield Four sing jubilee style. Left to emote in full earthquaking or soul-soothing mode, the historic quartet provide a white-knuckled ride to the center of the soul with such songs as “Noah” and “Dig a Little Deeper.”

“Our former bass singer, Isaac Freeman, sounded like a freight train on ‘Noah,’” Byrd said. “He sounded like a freight train going down the tracks. I really like that one, which we still do.”

Nowadays, Joe Thompson remains as the Fairfield Four’s lone link to its 1921 origin.

“Joe is our bass singer, and he turns 87 next month,” Byrd said. “He’s a cousin of the Carrethers brothers. Joe’s been helping the Fairfield Four since he was a teenager.

Scaffolding built decades ago, the Fairfield Four sing as if they’re trying to puncture the floor of heaven. Humble in appearance, unabashed in sound, the essence and impact of the Fairfield Four never diminishes.

“These old songs have substance,” Byrd said. “I think Rev. J.R. Carrethers would be proud. We want God to be glorified in all we do.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.