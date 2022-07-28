‘Nashville’ and ‘Outer Banks’ star Charles Esten returns to the Paramount on Saturday

If You Go » Who: Charles Esten » When: Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $51.07-$80 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.charlesesten.com

Pleasant applause greeted Charles Esten last year when he strode across the stage of Bristol’s Paramount Theater. The star of television’s “Nashville” and Netflix’ “Outer Banks” greeted the audience in kind.

By show’s end, pleasant applause was replaced by a lustrous and quite colossal reception. Attendees loved Esten and his music.

Now he’s returning. See Esten’s sophomore visit to the Paramount Bristol Theater in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, July 30.

“That night last year, the warmth from everybody,” Esten said by phone from the road, “It was wonderful.”

Bear in mind. Esten had never performed in Bristol. Furthermore, though he had spent roughly the previous year recording a brand-new song every week for more than a year, he’s not a widespread presence on mainstream radio.

“Your songs, many of them they hadn’t heard before because they’re not on the radio,” Esten said. “So, does the music move them?”

Yes, quite noticeably, it did. The music moved Esten’s audience last August in the Paramount such that they screamed his name, occasionally sang along, and thronged to meet him after the show in the lobby.

“Performing is my gasoline,” Esten said. “I don’t aspire to perfection. I aspire to connections. You get a jolt and it’s a good one.”

Esten’s jolts were not limited to the stage. When he ventured into the lobby of the Paramount he was greeted by a room full of excited fans. However, there were more.

“There were tons of people outside the doors,” he said. “They hadn’t had a chance to get tickets.”

Some may wonder how Esten attracts such an avid crowd without a hit record of any kind.

Esten, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, works as an accomplished actor. He played Deacon Claybourne on ABC television’s country music-centric “Nashville” from 2012 to 2018. Since 2020, he’s filled the role of Ward Cameron on Netflix’ hit, “Outer Banks.”

“A lot of people come to hear me from the TV shows,” Esten said. “I don’t mind that at all if that’s the calling card to get my foot in the door. But that’s not enough to sell the show.”

Instead, Esten plies audiences with a show stocked in original songs. Some rock, some tilt country. All reach for, aim to touch, and ideally stir one’s heart one member of the audience at a time.

“If it doesn’t speak to them, it doesn’t speak to them,” Esten said. “I’m shooting ‘Outer Banks’ right now. People won’t be seeing that right now. It will be in winter, Christmas — I don’t know when. But that’s a long way to go to get that response. Plus, it’s a collaborative thing.”

With live performances of music, an audience — no matter how much they love you for one thing as in Esten’s television roles, there’s no guarantee that adoration will follow. Others from similar walks have tanked.

“We put (music) in front of an audience,” Esten said, “and immediately you know.

“It’s the universal language,” Esten said. “You’re trying to tap into that as much as you can. Artists I admire so much, yeah, they’re playing a guitar, but they’re playing the audience’s hearts.”

Take note. Esten said he will play a handful of new songs when he returns to Bristol on Saturday night. They’re a part of an upcoming album, which will be his first full album release. As for their universality, he said they come from places of truth.

“If you’re trying to write a universal song, don’t write it so broad,” Esten said. “Write it specifically to you. Chances are somebody else is feeling what you’re feeling. It’s three chords and the truth.”