Museum celebrates toys of Christmas past

It’s toy time at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

This holiday season, visitors can explore the wonders of their youth through children’s playthings from the past two centuries.

From beloved homemade toys of the 19th century to vintage mass-produced toys from pop culture that are still remembered today, “Toyland: Artifacts of Youth,” is on display at the William King Museum of Art from Nov. 17 to March 5, 2023. The display will evoke feelings of nostalgia for all ages, the show’s curator, Emily Jordan said.

“I like the imagination of this exhibit,” Jordan said.

“Many people think toys are just historical objects, but the imaginative and innovative designs behind the toys are what makes them art,” Jordan said. “Homemade toys showcase this imagination even more because they are unique to the families.”

Step into “Toyland” and be transported back to the blissful days of childhood.

“The toys come from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, which is the representational goal of our cultural heritage exhibits. Although some of the newer toys were mass produced in other areas, every toy in the show was enjoyed by children of this area,” Jordan said.

The exhibit will feature miniatures, toys, gifts, and traditions children of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee would have enjoyed during the holiday season as well as all year round.

“Toys from this region are special because they were often homemade,” Jordan said. “For many children in families who could not afford store-bought, imported toys, toys like dolls and games could be easily designed using materials at home. Whether from cornhusks, nuts, fabric scraps, etc., families in this area could be resourceful in creating toys that still capture the imagination of children.”

Whether these toys were made here or just played with here, they represent the spirit of youth throughout the history of the region and are sure to inspire whimsical reflections of the past.

“The toys, games, books, and other gifts featured in the holiday portion of the exhibition will be strongly rooted in early settler culture from the area. Whether German, English, Scotts Irish, many of these antique objects are designed with European influence brought by these settlers to the region. Perhaps the displays will give visitors ideas of classic toys, games, and traditions to enjoy this holiday season,” Jordan said.

“I hope this show reminds visitors of all ages of their youth,” Jordan said. “A big portion of the exhibition will focus on the idea of toys as gifts during the holidays, though we don't all celebrate the same holidays in the same ways, most of us have very fond memories of receiving these sentimental gifts at some point in our childhoods. The toys are very recognizable whether they're 200 or 50 years old, so there will be something nostalgic for everyone to enjoy.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT - Toyland: Artifacts of Youth”

WHERE - William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Dr. Abingdon, Virginia.

WHEN – Nov. 17 to March 2, 2023

INFO – 276-628-5005

BOX - Take a “Tour at Two"

Enjoy light refreshments and curator or staff-led tour of “Toyland: Artifacts of Youth,” on March 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. Register by email at ejordan@wkmuseum.org.