Morehead State University’s Mountain Music Ambassadors play the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

HILTONS, Va. — Family members flanked Raymond McLain on the hallowed Carter Family Fold stage. Applause rang. He picked up his banjo, stepped to the microphone and hit them with a rousing rendition of Molly O’Day’s “Coming Down from God.”

McLain returns to the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, on Saturday, March 12. He will lead a band of his enthusiastic charges in the form of Morehead State University’s Mountain Music Ambassadors. Big name, big band.

“We will have 11 members at the show,” said McLain, director of Morehead’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, within which the Mountain Music Ambassadors reside.

McLain and his sister, Ruth McLain Smith, who lectures at Morehead, will augment the group at the Carter Family Fold. He plays fiddle and banjo, she the upright bass.

As for the Mountain Music Ambassadors, they hail from such states as Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina. Four of its members call Hungary home.

“The musical styles we play are bluegrass, old-time, country, gospel and Western swing,” Raymond McLain said. “Absolutely, we’re going to do some Carter Family numbers at The Carter Fold. You know how it is when you play The Carter Fold.”

Step inside The Carter Family Fold. Founded in 1974 by the late Janette Carter and staged originally inside her father A.P. Carter’s general store, The Carter Family Fold embodies traditional Appalachian Mountains music and culture.

On any given Saturday night, locals hobnob with visitors from across the country and around the world.

“Janette Carter started The Fold because she promised her father on his death bed that she would do something to carry on the music, and she did,” McLain said. “The Fold represents who we are because this music is the lifeblood of our mountain culture.”

McLain imparts such history to his students. Among them, Izaac Daniels, of Ashland, Kentucky.

“I’ve never had an experience like this,” said Daniels of playing in the Mountain Music Ambassadors. “It’s brought so much joy. It’s basically like a family. It gives you a lot more stage presence skills, being in the Mountain Music Ambassadors.”

Acoustic music adorns The Fold. Seating stretches high and well beyond the stage, which features arrays of Carter Family photos. A wide-open dancefloor beckons attendees to kick up their heels.

“You want to have some dance numbers,” McLain said. “You want to make sure to do some Carter Family numbers. You want to do something that identifies you as a group. Do your gospel numbers together.”

Boundless flourishes of showmanship provide an unplugged air of electricity whenever McLain leads a band to The Fold. Stagecraft matters. He related a story that he tells his students. It dates to his teenage years, playing in his family’s band.

“One of the shows we played with The Stoneman Family was a show they opened for Loretta Lynn. The whole world came. We opened the show,” McLain said. “I was coming down the stairs.”

Roni Stoneman, who played banjo in The Stoneman Family, intercepted him.

“She said, ‘You are a pretty damn good banjo player, and who cares?’” McLain said. “‘You are always looking down at your hands and fingers. You can’t entertain with the top of your head.’ She said, ‘You need to look them in the eyes.’”

Music can uplift, turn frowns into smiles, forge lifelong memories. Music marks culture, and culture thrives within Morehead’s Mountain Music Ambassadors and The Carter Family Fold.

“Our job is not to play perfect technique,” McLain said. “We want to play music to affect people. I think it’s a big deal for anybody to be at The Fold.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.