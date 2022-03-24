Logan Fritz and his band Fritz & Co. play a release show for their new album on March 26

If You Go » Who & What: Fritz & Co. Album Release Show » When: Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St., Abingdon » Admission: Free » Info: 276-477-1953 » Web, audio & video: www.fritzandcompany.com

Through his band Fritz & Co., Logan Fritz explores his life as with a navigator’s compass. It points with purpose.

A bold adventurer whose guitar follows where his lyrics lead, Abingdon’s six-string slinger does not simply occupy the rippling waters of rock ’n’ roll.

Discern more on Friday, March 26, at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. The evening heralds the new Fritz & Co. album, “Pickin’ Up the Pieces.”

“We started recording the album in December 2021 at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia,” said Fritz. “I wrote these songs from the ages of 19 to 23. So I’ve been sitting on these songs for a while.”

Fritz’s album follows two previous releases, 2017’s “Our Beating Hearts” and 2018’s “Sweet Rock ’N’ Roll.”

Back goes the breastbone on his new record. Open goes the heart. In the span of 11 originals, Fritz examines himself as if under a surgeon’s scalpel. Into the deepest, darkest realms of his life, he boldly goes.

“The writing, it has to be something I’m feeling,” Fritz said. “From the lyrics, you can learn that I’ve been through a rough time, came through the other side, hopeful.”

Fritz’s impassioned vocals accompany his mid-tempo rocking opening track, “Runnin’ Out.” A song of self-examination, he asks “Did I say too much?”

“I was in a dark place when I wrote that song,” Fritz said. “I was asking, ‘Who is out there, listening to me?’ I was struggling with addiction.”

Later, on the title track, Fritz admits to “beating myself up, putting myself down.” Throughout, he’s taking the blame for whatever mistakes he’s made.

“I didn’t forgive myself of what I’ve done in the past,” Fritz said. “Now, I’ve started to love myself. You’ve got to love yourself before people can love you. Now I can, and now I do.”

To be sure, “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” does not classify as a happy album. It’s a resolution-seeking, rolling stone-moving, heart-wide-open album of divulgence.

“There is some light,” Fritz said. “But it’s real. Honesty in the lyrics is important. That’s No. 1 for me.”

An omnibus of blues in lyrics, alternative folk-rock in sound and revelation in voice, Fritz’s new album witnesses a musician rounded well and aiming high. He’s not simply a guitar-wielding rock ’n’ roller.

“I’m trying to show all of my musical sides,” Fritz said. “This record captures the sound I’m going for, somewhere between alternative rock and Americana.”

Instrumentation spare, including the electric slide guitar of Matt Mullins, Fritz & Co.’s album allows its namesake to open up in its soul-baring lyrics. Wide open for scrutiny, wide open for the world, Fritz shines brilliant beams of light upon periods of darkness en route to creating art that’s memorable and even entertaining.

It’s an achievement worthy of widespread acclaim for “Pickin’ Up the Pieces,” the latest chapter from Fritz & Co.

“I want people to think about me when they think about these songs,” Fritz said. “I’m proud of this album.”

