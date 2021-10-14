Local illustrator Charles Vess holds book signing for a new collection of art from his ‘Stardust’ works with Neil Gaiman

If You Go » Charles Vess is signing books on Sunday, 2-5 p.m., at the Springhouse, 112 Court St., Abingdon, Virginia.

ABINGDON, Va. — Charles Vess seeks to share more of his “Stardust” magic.

Vess, 70, has released a new book called “The Art of Neil Gaiman and Charles Vess’s Stardust” (Titan Press, $39.95).

The book is exactly what the title says.

“It’s an informal history of making the book,” Vess said. “It’s a giant art book.”

Vess worked on it for three years.

On Sunday, the famous fantasy artist with a studio in Abingdon, Virginia, is signing copies at his first book-signing in more than a year.

This new, full-color book spans 200 pages. Suitable for a coffee table, it measures 19 inches by 12 inches.

“Neil started telling me the story in 1990. And it progressed from there,” he said.

“Stardust” was released in 2007.

Vess grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, and moved to the greater Bristol region in 1991.