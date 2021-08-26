Linda Gail Lewis, youngest sister of Jerry Lee Lewis, shakes the Down Home on Saturday

Linda Gail Lewis watched, listened and learned well from her hellfire-breathing brother. She sang backing vocals for him onstage and on record. In 1969, she recorded an album of country duets with him. Issued on Smash Records, the album provided an ample vehicle to spotlight her bombastic voice.

“We had a big hit from that album with ‘Don’t Let Me Cross Over,’” Lewis said. “Darlin’, Jerry is a genius.”

She and her brother have remarkably similar manners of singing. Neither holds back. When she tackles a sad song, you can hear the tears in her voice. When she rocks, she’s a hurricane on the loose.

“I describe it as joy unspeakable,” Lewis said. “I learned from my brother how to read an audience. I do sing slower songs, but I don’t do a whole bunch of them in a row. It reminds me of the revival meetings in church when I was growing up. I grew up in the Holy Roller church.”

Oh, it shows. Listen to Linda Gail Lewis attack the rocket 88s as she sings with wildfire abandon. She’s a force. A boogie-woogie freight train who lights up the rails, she learned her style on the piano in middle age.

“I started playing rock ’n’ roll boogie-woogie piano when I was 40,” Lewis said. “Jerry showed me this thing to do on the piano.”