Linda Gail Lewis, youngest sister of Jerry Lee Lewis, shakes the Down Home on Saturday

Goodness gracious, she’s a great ball of fire.
She’s Linda Gail Lewis, the youngest sister of rock ’n’ roll royalty, Jerry Lee Lewis.
Piano-pumping Lewis aims to shake the stage at the Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, Aug. 28. She called last week from her car while en route from Memphis to Buffalo, New York.
“Darlin’, I was only 14 when I went on the road with my brother,” said Lewis, 74.
That was 1961. By then, brother Jerry had hammered his place as an architect of rock ’n’ roll to the tune of such rocket burners as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On.”
Little sister wanted in on that action.
“It was what I always wanted to do,” she said. “I was trying to be on my best behavior. We had a wonderful time. I did that for a few years.”
Linda Gail Lewis watched, listened and learned well from her hellfire-breathing brother. She sang backing vocals for him onstage and on record. In 1969, she recorded an album of country duets with him. Issued on Smash Records, the album provided an ample vehicle to spotlight her bombastic voice.
“We had a big hit from that album with ‘Don’t Let Me Cross Over,’” Lewis said. “Darlin’, Jerry is a genius.”
She and her brother have remarkably similar manners of singing. Neither holds back. When she tackles a sad song, you can hear the tears in her voice. When she rocks, she’s a hurricane on the loose.
“I describe it as joy unspeakable,” Lewis said. “I learned from my brother how to read an audience. I do sing slower songs, but I don’t do a whole bunch of them in a row. It reminds me of the revival meetings in church when I was growing up. I grew up in the Holy Roller church.”
Oh, it shows. Listen to Linda Gail Lewis attack the rocket 88s as she sings with wildfire abandon. She’s a force. A boogie-woogie freight train who lights up the rails, she learned her style on the piano in middle age.
“I started playing rock ’n’ roll boogie-woogie piano when I was 40,” Lewis said. “Jerry showed me this thing to do on the piano.”
Hear her rhythmic playing on such albums as 2018’s “Wild! Wild! Wild!,” which she recorded with Robbie Fulks. Her style took root while on tour in Germany with her brother.
“They had a piano backstage,” Lewis said. “Jerry said, ‘I’ll show you one time, but don’t ask me to show you again.’ I’m addicted to that sound. I’m so fortunate Jerry showed me how to play the boogie-woogie style.”
Back then, Linda Gail had been off the road for about a decade. By the time she paired with Van Morrison for the album “You Win Again” and tour in 2000, she was in full rockin’ mama mode.
“That was fun,” she said. “We cut that album live on the floor. We only did one overdub. We worked together for a year. I was playing all kinds of stuff on the piano. It was hard work, six to seven hours every day when we were getting ready to tour.”
Nowadays, as in days gone by, onstage she’s akin to a fire-and-brimstone preacher in the pulpit. Lewis preaches the virtues of unchained rock ’n’ roll. Audiences react in kind.
“Darlin’,” Lewis said, “it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at CityDesk@bristolnews.com.