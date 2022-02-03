Lift Your Spirits: Exhibit at WKMA explores nurturing the human spirit through creativity

Want to go? » Lift Your Spirits New Exhibition at WKMA. Opens Thursday, Feb. 3, Abingdon. Show closes May 29. Call 276-628-5000. Visit williamkingmuseum.org.

ABINGDON, Va. — Anna Buchan wants to put a smile on your face.

This week, the arts curator has been installing a new exhibit in Abingdon at the William King Museum of Art.

It’s called “Lift Your Spirits: Nurturing the Human Spirit Through Creativity.”

This show is a celebration of the interrelationships between art and the human spirit.

“I hope that people come and see the show because this show is an example of how people can heal, meditate and find solace through the arts,” Buchanan said.

“From the time we are young, we pick up markers with confidence and mold playdough between small, unabashed palms,” she said. “We make marks, and form mudpies; unafraid of the outcome, we remain present in the process.”

Inspiration comes and goes.

“Often times, people say that they are not creative. When was the last time you heard someone say, ‘I can’t even draw a stick figure!’ Have you said this before?”

Buchanan posed another challenge.

“Vincent Van Gogh is coined with noting ‘If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

The show premieres this week at the museum on Academy Drive.

And, well, it poses several challenges.

“What happens to us as we age?” Buchanan asked.

“Why is it that we no longer pick up the pencil to doodle on a page? Why do we find ourselves avoiding the haphazard splatters of paint? Do we fear imperfection so much that we deprive ourselves of something so ingrained in us from the moment we can hold a crayon?”

For this show, Buchanan likes to explain.

“Human beings are unique in that we experience a constant flow of thoughts and feelings, that we often filter through some sort of outlet,” she said.

“This show is unique because what’s on display are moments of intense patience.,” she said.

“Artist Christina Laurel creates sculptures out of hand-cut paper butterflies. When you walk into our first room in the gallery, you are instantly surrounded by thousands of hand-cut butterflies.”

Take flight!

Be happy!

“It takes immense precision and time for Christina to cut these butterflies by hand. Her installation is meant to invoke a sense of meditative calm in the viewer,” Buchanan said.

“This is a great example of how we can use art to feel a sense of calm in our busy day to day lives.” she said.

“Then, we have the work of Charles Clary; Charles is also a paper artist. Charles uses hand-cut paper to create layers and depth into framed works that incorporate anatomical drawings, skulls and pages from Grey’s Anatomy,” Buchanan said.

“He began creating this installation after the death of his parents. This is an example of how we can use art to process difficult emotions and events in our lives.”

But, wait — there’s more.

“Artist Demond Melancon uses his intricate bead work to explore aspects of culture and identity in his role as a Black Masker and Big Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters based in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward,” Buchanan said.

“Lift Your Spirits” features a large apron (a piece of the Mardi Gras suit worn from the waist to the ankles) worn by Big Chief Demond during Mardi Gras. Demond painstakingly sews millions of tiny beads per one apron every time he creates a new Mardi Gras suit to be worn during the ceremonies and festivities surrounding Mardi Gras, she said.

What’s more, this show has a balance.

“I feel at the heart of this show is empathy. I have said before that I strive to curate empathy and I think that the world needs it now more than ever,” she said.

“The work in this show begins with a feeling that the artists have, whether that is working through a difficult time, exploring your beliefs, exploring your past to find yourself in the present, or grounding yourself in peace and calm. All of these are very real, raw human emotions and relatable experiences that offer moments of raw, human connection. I hope that folks relate to some of the pieces in this show and gravitate toward them. And the beauty of it all, is that the work displayed all began with an emotion that then turned into a desire to create and collect.”

Buchanan has a personal connection to this show, too.

“I like this show because I think that patience and intention can go hand in hand,” she said.

“All of the work being displayed exhibits patience, and meticulousness. There is so much focus and that is completely evident in the works shown here. Focus can lead a person into a state of flow, for example have you ever been engaging in a hobby or an activity that you love and time just seems to fly by? That’s flow. The work in this show displays that sense of flow, precision, and intention. All I can hope is that viewers feel this intention too.”

