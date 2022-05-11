Lee Smith’s recent novella ‘Blue Marlin’ reworks an older short story into a coming-of-age tale of frailty of family life

Meet the Author » Lee Smith is appearing at the “Sunday with Friends” event at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. There will be book sales and signings at the event. For more, call 276-628-5960.

Lee Smith takes off to Key West, Florida, as a teenager in one of her most recently released books.

“Blue Marlin” explores a time in Smith’s life when her parents both suffered nervous breakdowns. Separated, the couple had a doctor prescribe a cure: Go away together in a new and exciting place and get to know each other again.

So, in Smith’s book, the family ended up at the Blue Marlin, a motel at Key West, where the cast of the movie “Operation Petticoat” was staying.

“We were the only regular people there,” said Smith, 77, during a recent telephone interview from her home at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“Blue Marlin” had originally been released as a short story, Smith said.

It was rereleased — with a new essay — by Blair Publishing. Smith reworked the original story, “Live Bottomless,” into this novella.

The book “Blue Marlin” follows Jenny, an adventurous 13-year-old, for a patched-up family vacation following the discovery of her father’s illicit affair. Jenny confronts the frailty of family life while vying for the attention of actor Tony Curtis and even a role in his movie “Operation Petticoat.”

Blessed with an engaging Southern accent, the sweet-voiced Smith is one of Southwest Virginia’s most beloved authors. She’s made a living in teaching English on the college level, writing for a newspaper in Alabama, writing fiction and compiling nonfiction about Buchanan County, Virginia.

Originally from Grundy, Virginia, she writes often about her roots in Buchanan County. There, while growing up, her father ran the Ben Franklin dime store.

Smith’s books include “Oral History” and “Fair and Tender Ladies.”

Besides maintaining a home at Chapel Hill, Smith also spends time at her cabin in Todd, North Carolina, in Ashe County — just a few miles, as the crow flies, from Bristol.

Coming up, she’s releasing a new book in a few months called “Silver Alert.” It’s a crazy tale of an old man who steals his own car and goes off on a wild adventure with a woman along U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys.

Smith says “Silver Alert” may be her last novel. But it won’t be her last piece of writing.

Nope.

Smith began writing stories at the age of 9 and selling them for a nickel apiece. And she figures she’ll just keep on doing that, even as she approaches her 78th birthday this year.

“We will always need stories,” she said. “And the stories will always be told.”