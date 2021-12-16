JP Parsons hosts two five-hour nights of free music to collect food for local people in need

“We’ve got classic country, modern bluegrass, rock ’n’ roll and Bill and the Belles,” Parsons said. “You’re not going to get a lineup that’s any better. They run the gamut from the generation before me, like with Benny Wilson, and the generation after me, like with Logan Fritz.”

Logan Fritz leads Fritz and Company on Saturday, which begins with Johnson City’s treasure Scotty Melton. They’re augmented throughout the evening by such acts as Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer, Wild and Blue, and the aforementioned Bill and the Belles.

“What I’m trying to shape with Bill and the Belles is really an imagined era,” said Kris Truelsen, co-founder and leader of Johnson City’s Bill and Belles. “I love old-time string bands. It is a throwback sound, but I think it’s new. It’s definitely a fabricated take on old music.”

Bill and the Belles join local artists in trying to help neighbors in need. Before, during and surely after the pandemic has run its course, there will remain people whose days aren’t as filled with food as needed.