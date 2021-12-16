JP Parsons hosts two five-hour nights of free music to collect food for local people in need

In a country of plenty, some people do without food.
They are your neighbors. They may be your friends and family. They could be you.
But you can help and be entertained. Simply show up with a donation of nonperishable food on either Friday, Dec. 17, or Saturday, Dec. 18, at Patton-Crosswhite VFW in Bristol, Virginia for the Holiday Hootenanny. Longtime Bristol-based musician JP Parsons co-organized and will emcee the show.
“You get five hours of free music,” said Parsons, whose program “Appalachian Travels,” airs each Friday afternoon on Radio Bristol.
“We ask that you bring nonperishable food, as much as you want,” Parsons said. “There is no charge of admission. We are simply suggesting a donation of food. No glass.”
Donated food will benefit local people in need.
Attendant music aficionados will witness a well-stocked and varied lineup from the thriving local music scene. In addition to Parsons, who will perform on Friday night as part of country act Hearts Gone South, Friday’s talent includes Bristol’s Bailey George and Jukebox Jess. They’re vintage hillbilly country.
“The people I look up to — Roy Acuff, Uncle Dave Macon, Carl Butler, really knew how to entertain,” said Bailey George, who looks as if he stepped out of the 1950s. “Our look is a natural extension of us.”
Music veterans Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton will perform an hour of music they’ve recently written and recorded. Randy and The Lug Nuts follow, as do Tricia Tripp’s country band Hearts Gone South and Dan Fehr’s Indighost.
“We’ve got classic country, modern bluegrass, rock ’n’ roll and Bill and the Belles,” Parsons said. “You’re not going to get a lineup that’s any better. They run the gamut from the generation before me, like with Benny Wilson, and the generation after me, like with Logan Fritz.”
Logan Fritz leads Fritz and Company on Saturday, which begins with Johnson City’s treasure Scotty Melton. They’re augmented throughout the evening by such acts as Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer, Wild and Blue, and the aforementioned Bill and the Belles.
“What I’m trying to shape with Bill and the Belles is really an imagined era,” said Kris Truelsen, co-founder and leader of Johnson City’s Bill and Belles. “I love old-time string bands. It is a throwback sound, but I think it’s new. It’s definitely a fabricated take on old music.”
Bill and the Belles join local artists in trying to help neighbors in need. Before, during and surely after the pandemic has run its course, there will remain people whose days aren’t as filled with food as needed.
“When I came off the road in 2020 because of the pandemic, I was offered a job with Feeding Southwest Virginia,” Parsons said. “I thought I had seen poverty. But then I saw families walk up barefoot, hungry, people who hadn’t eaten but maybe two or three meals in a week.”
Parsons paused while drinking a cup of coffee. He shook his head, grimaced and beamed through the lenses of his eyeglasses.
“It’s tough, man,” Parsons said while seated inside Bristol’s Blackbird Bakery.
Citizens clad in woolen warmth lined up to buy from dozens of succulent options. Some huddled near a cozy fireplace, a few chit-chatted over coffee and doughnuts upstairs and down.
Meanwhile, somewhere around town, people wondered where, oh where, would their next meal come from.
“It’s a need,” Parsons said. “The best thing a person can do for someone is to offer them something to eat. It bonds us.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.