Jerry Douglas leads The Jerry Douglas Band to BR&RR on Friday, Sept. 9

When Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs walked the Earth, droves of people flocked to the banjo. That was thanks to Scruggs’ pioneering three-finger style on the banjo.

But up in Ohio, another member of Flatt and Scruggs’ Foggy Mountain Boys band caught the ears of a kid named Jerry Douglas.

Thanks to Josh Graves and his dobro, Douglas took to the instrument. He’s proceeded to become one of the world’s, finest dobro players — if not the finest. Dobro in hand, Douglas leads The Jerry Douglas Band to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9.

“Josh Graves was 100% the reason why I play the dobro,” Douglas said by phone from his home in Nashville. “When I heard him play, that was it.”

One can hear Graves’ distinctive dobro skills on such Flatt and Scruggs classics as 1958’s “Big Black Train” and 1959’s “Foggy Mountain Rock.”

Douglas ascended quickly through bluegrass’ ranks. By the time he was in his late teens, he had recorded with such powerhouses as J.D. Crowe & The New South as well as The Country Gentlemen. Signed to Rounder Records, Douglas’ first solo album, “Fluxology,” arrived in 1979.

“You can come from the bluegrass world and go anywhere you want,” Douglas said, “but you just can’t come from anywhere and into the bluegrass world.”

In other words, bluegrass demands a certain precision to play well. Those schooled in bluegrass, particularly when they hail from such bluegrass belt states as Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina, it sounds different.

“I used to think it was geographical, but it is different from outside the south,” Douglas said. “I don’t know why it is that way. It’s DNA, somehow. People from other parts of the country have made huge contributions to bluegrass — like Bela Fleck. But it’s different.”

Through the years, Douglas’ widely applicable and flexible talent has led to guest appearances on more than 1,500 albums. He’s appeared on records made by country’s Garth Brooks, folk’s Paul Simon, rock’s Elvis Costello, and rhythm and blues great Ray Charles.

“I’m just about to go out to my studio and lay down a track for Gangstagrass,” Douglas said.

Gangstagrass blends bluegrass with hip hop.

“I was writing a new concerto with my band yesterday,” Douglas said. “It’s fun to live in a bunch of different worlds. There’s only so many notes, but the combinations you can play of those notes are endless.”

It’s amazing what a six-string dobro can do. In his hands, Douglas has won an astonishing 14 Grammys. He leads his own music exploratory group, The Jerry Douglas Band, as well as the Grammy-winning bluegrass throwback band, The Earls of Leicester.

Douglas has been a member of such marquee bluegrass bands as J.D. Crowe’s New South, Alison Krauss’ Union Station, The Country Gentlemen, and Boone Creek.

“Music and a dobro put my four kids through college,” Douglas said. “I’m in a good place.”

Like, how many people bring Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty home to meet his wife? Jerry Douglas did that. How many dobro players could and have played rock god Eric Clapton’s prestigious Crossroads Guitar Festival? Jerry Douglas, that’s who.

Frankly, Jerry Douglas defines as the world’s quintessential dobro player.

“It just blows my mind sometimes,” Douglas said. “You couldn’t make this life up.