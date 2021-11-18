Jefferson Starship: Rock veterans land at Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts on Dec. 2

By 1985, Jefferson Starship changed again. They dropped Jefferson and became Starship, with an updated, synth-laced sound to match. They enjoyed some of the band’s biggest successes with such singles as 1985’s “We Built This City” and “Sara,” the first No. 1 singles in the band’s long history. Onstage today, Jefferson Starship references each chapter of their history.

“They always go over beautifully,” Freiberg said of Airplane’s classics. “Same with ‘Miracles’ and ‘We Built This City.’ We’re truly blessed with the songs in the songbook. There’s a lot of variety. There’s something to connect them all.”

Jefferson Starship could cruise on their songbook. Instead, they continue to record new music, as with last year’s album, “Mother of the Sun.” Grace Slick, long retired former lead singer of all three versions of the band she helped make famous, co-wrote one of the songs, “It’s About Time.”

Now Freiberg and company intend to record another new album.

“We’ve got five tunes in the can, not finished, but with the basic things done,” he said. “Now we’re just getting back out on the road to play. I think we’ll do two or three new songs in Bristol. We do one called ‘Setting Sun.’ It’s a cowboy song.”